Feed Antioxidants Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth of USD 400 million by 2027

The report analyzes the elements and a complete detailed outlook of the main players in the Feed Antioxidants market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Feed Antioxidants market is expected to grow from USD 300 million in 2019 to USD 400 million by 2027, at a CARG of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Asia-Pacific has the largest share in the market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the most developed market. this development is attributed to the growth in the Asian countries. India and China are the main consumer of the feed antioxidants. The feed antioxidants market is growing globally because of increased meat consumption.

The key players of this market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Kemin, Perstorp, Caldic, Chemical Fine Sciences, VDH Chemicals, BTSA, Food Safe Technologies, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco, Adisseo, Alltech, Novus International, Oxiris Chemicals, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Bertol Co., Videka and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria.

Adisseo with Novozymes achieve the visualization of in vivo germination, it is for the first time that the scientist has been able to visualize in the gut of birds, the germinated active cell of commercial bacillus-based probiotic.

The type segment includes BHA, ethoxyquin, BHT and others. BHT has the largest share as it has low cost of production, higher stability and easy availability. It also protects nutrients against oxidative degradation. The livestock segment includes aquaculture, swine, cattle and poultry. Poultry segment has the highest share due to rising consumption of chicken over other meats on religious acceptance is increasing its demand in the market.

With changing food habits of the consumers, increasing demand for meat and growing industrialization in meat production have shaped the market of feed antioxidants. But with increasing government regulation due to excessive use of chemicals, mainly in imported goods, has restrained the export market from many feed producing regions. Also, with increasing competition in the market and with demands like inefficiency of distribution channels and product innovation in many markets affects the feed antioxidants market.

