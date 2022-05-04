Upwave Announces New Brand Effects Analytics Module to Help Brands See the Long-Term Lasting Impact of Brand Advertising Investment

Upwave's Brand Effects Using Longitudinal Metrics to Measure Long Term Effect; Currently in Closed Beta Pilot Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today unveiled its new Brand Effects module. As a new module to the Upwave brand advertising measurement platform, Brand Effects was created to help marketers measure the long-term, lasting effect of a brand in the marketplace by using longitudinal metrics.



Measuring Lasting Impact of Brand Advertising Investment

Currently, traditional measurement partners provide marketers with insight into whether a specific campaign is successful post-campaign, and most often not in real-time. Additionally, these insights do not connect those results to the brand's health over a long period of time. It is more important than ever that CMOs have the ability to prove long-term results of marketing investment, or they can expect budgets to be cut. The annual Gartner CMO Spend Survey 2021-2022 revealed marketing budgets dropped to 6.4% of overall company revenue in 2021, down from 11% in 2020–the first time they’ve dropped below 10% in recent years.

Introducing Upwave's Brand Effects

Brand Effects is a longitudinal metric that measures the health of a brand and can connect it to campaign performance. Unlike other longitudinal metrics of brand health that focus on custom research, Upwave accounts for brand media in its longitudinal brand health metrics, enabling brands to diagnose flat or declining metrics over time as issues with reach or media effectiveness. These metrics allow marketers to determine the impact of brand advertising on brand health directly.

Brands, agencies, and publishers using Upwave gain metrics to measure success throughout a campaign, maximizing Brand Outcomes, verifying Brand Reach, and utilizing Brand Optimization to make changes in real-time. With this addition, Brand Effects now allows brands to see how top-of-funnel KPIs like Awareness and Consideration are impacted over time, from a longitudinal view projecting to the larger population, i.e., outside of your targeted campaign.

“Upwave is unapologetically supportive of brand advertising, and we work hard every day to prove its value,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “The addition of Brand Effects to the Upwave platform further enables our brand partners to prove the long-term business outcomes of their brand investment.”

Brand Effects is a solution to the following challenges to brands advertisers:

Is brand advertising having a lasting impact that can translate into business outcomes?

Is brand advertising scaling sufficiently?

Is brand advertising spend enough to offset natural brand decay, resulting in a decrease in market share?



For more information on Upwave's Brand Effects see the White Paper or visit https://www.upwave.com/brand-effects/ .

About Upwave

Upwave is a fast-growing analytics company providing ML-driven brand advertising measurement technology and intelligence, via a SaaS platform, to the world's leading brands, agencies, and media partners. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .