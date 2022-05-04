Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rise in volume of data generated by capital market.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period. However, data safety issues related to big data analytics solutions are associated risks and concerns are factors expected to restrain growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market to some extent during the forecast period.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Increasing adoption of descriptive analytics across insurance companies to extract business information in order to boost business growth while facilitating better service to customers is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the descriptive analytics segment during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud technology by end-users such as banks and insurance service providers is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the cloud-based delivery segment during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of fraudulent healthcare insurance claims and increasing need for more effective solutions to prevent payer losses is a key factor expected to support revenue growth of the fraud detection segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

