Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Recent Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions and rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.

Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.

The market intelligence reports on Business Intelligence and Analytics market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/467

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

Among the process type segments, the online analytical processing (OLAP) segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.3%, due to growing adoption of OLAP processing-built business intelligence and analytics solutions in various industries and sectors, since OLAP comprises analytical queries, reporting, and decision support.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange.

Based on application, the business management segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global business intelligence and analytics market due to increasing implementation of business intelligence and analytics solutions in order to optimize business performance with efficient planning, budgeting, accounting, and forecasting.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Business Intelligence and Analytics market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/467

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/467

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

Industrial Sensors Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-sensors-market

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Connected Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.