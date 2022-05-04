Reports And Data

Data Governance Market Size – USD 1.37 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends-Emergence of Bring your own device (BYOD)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as rising technological advancements

The Data Governance Market is expected to reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data governance is the overall management of the production of data functions and data assets. It deals with data security, integrity, availability, usability, and accountability exercised in an enterprise. It is also used in several applications. Data governance strategies and technologies are utilized to make sure that company data follow corporate procedures and compliances. The advantages are more reliable and improved data understanding and lineage, operational efficiency, decision-making, more eminent data quality, regulatory compliance, and rising revenue.

The significant growth drivers of the market includes the adoption of the most advanced technological improvements and the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. Also, the use of data governance in several industry verticals shall spur the growth of the market in the future. Improvements in industrial IT infrastructure over the globe has led to the growth of the market. The rising demand for IoT devices are increasing the digital data coupled with growing adoption of data governance solutions. These factors are anticipated to induce the growth of the market.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is supposed to witness growth in the market with emerging countries like China, Japan, and India that are investing in technology hugely coupled with the presence of several manufacturing enterprises which are further expected to expand the market growth.

The Key players in the Data Governance Market include IBM, SAS, Adobe Systems, Teradata, Reltio, Ataccama Corporation, Global Data Excellence, Datum LLC, Data Advantage Group, Inc, Denodo Technologies, Orchestra Networks, SAP SE

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Data Governance Market is estimated to reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The software component accounted for a larger share of 62.1% of the market in 2018.

The cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 20.7% during the forecast period.

The retail and e-commerce end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) organization is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Compliance management application is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

North America region accounted for the largest share of 28.3% of the market in 2018. The booming IT industry in the region and the emergence of IoT, cloud, and big data will generate further opportunities. Due to the quick adoption of technologies and the appearance of a massive number of data governance solution providers, the market in North America has shown a notable growth rate due to increasing advancements in enterprise IT infrastructure. Due to the increasing demand for business applications, along with technological improvements in the region, the market in North America is predicted to dominate throughout the forecast period.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

In 2018, the smart data governance LLC, ensured regulatory compliance with quick availability and offers multiple repetition and failover decisions to guarantee business continuation in the event of workload spikes, and intended support.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Application, End User, Organization, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Software

• Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Risk management

• Compliance management

• Incident management

• Process management

• Audit management

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Healthcare

• Retail and eCommerce

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Others

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Finally, all aspects of the Data Governance market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.