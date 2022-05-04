Cold Gas Spray Coating Market to Reach USD 1.37 Billion by 2030; Increased Practical Application of High-Pressure Spray in Industries like Aerospace, Electronics and Automotive to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The research report also delivers an outline of the attractiveness of cold gas spray coating based on technology, end use and regions which are deduced and formulated based on their growth rate (CAGR) during forecasted period.

CGS coating (cold gas spray coating) is a form of thermal spray method. Powder particles are accelerated at extremely high speeds below their melting point temperatures using supersonic compressed gas. The cold gas spray coating technique offers a high deposition efficiency and an excellent coating bond strength. The coating is used to repair corrosive and structural components that are impossible to repair with welding. The CGS process may deposit a wide range of materials, including composites, polymers, metals, and ceramics, and is primarily used in four areas: dimensional restoration, electrical and thermal conductivity, corrosion protection, and solder pre-placing. There are two different kinds of cold spraying. High-pressure cold spraying (HPCS) uses nitrogen or helium as the working gas at pressures greater than 1.5 MPa, with a flow rate of more than 2 m3/min and a heating power of 18 kW. It is used to spray pure metal powders with sizes ranging from 5 to 50 m. The working gas in low-pressure cold spraying (LPCS) is a compressed gas with a pressure of 0.5–1.0 MPa, a flow rate of 0.5–2 m3/min, and a heating power of 3–5 kW. It's used to apply a mechanical mix of metal and ceramic powders to a surface.

The addition of a ceramic component to the mix results in high-quality coatings that consume small amount of energy.



Over the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand for cold gas spray coating in the aerospace industry as a repair technique for lightweight aerospace alloys. The growing application of cold gas spray coatings in a wide range of materials for specific applications, including repair and surface finishing, is a key factor driving market growth. However, temporary halting mining operations around the world, government-mandated shutdowns, and import tariffs imposed by the US government because of the trade war between the US and China are among the major factors acting as restraints and will pose a further challenge to the growth of the cold gas spray coating market during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global cold gas spray coating market are ASB Industries, Inc., Bodycote, Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies, Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Inovati, Medicoat AG, Plasma Giken Co., Ltd., Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Rus Sonic Technology, Inc. and VRC Metal Systems, LLC among others. To enhance their market position in the global cold gas spray coating market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The high-pressure segment led the market with a market share of 57.5% and a market value of 0.59 billion in 2020.



The technology segment is divided into low pressure and high pressure. The high-pressure segment led the market with a market share of 57.5% and a market value of 0.59 billion in 2020.



The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period.



The end use segment includes electrical & electronics, transportation, oil & gas, medical, utility, others. The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period. Because traditional technologies require high temperatures and vacuum conditions to spray oxygen and temperature-sensitive compounds, cold spray technology has recently been researched to manufacture coatings for the biomedical industry.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Cold Gas Spray Coating Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America dominates the cold gas spray coating market with a market share of 32.7% and a market value of 0.33 billion due to increased demand from end-use segments such as utility, transportation, and electrical and electronics, as well as favourable government regulations, increased demand for consumer electronics, increased disposable income, and rapid urbanisation in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for cold gas spray coatings. Countries with substantial military and defence spending like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, see an increase in demand for the product, primarily in aircraft protection and satellite component repair. The rise in the utilisation of advanced nanostructured and amorphous materials in various end-use industries in Europe is likely to drive growth in the cold gas spray coating market. Due to the expanding presence of important companies in the region, as well as inexpensive labour and easy availability of raw materials, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.



About the report:



The global cold gas spray coating market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



