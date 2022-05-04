Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends –High incidence of road accidents

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers’ awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving. V2X assists in communicating information such as speed accuracy, brake pedal status, and heading. It also warns autonomous vehicles regarding nearby objects that are not directly visible (non-line-of-sight), which is a crucial feature for vehicle safety and for facilitating better decisions by autonomous cars.

High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors. V2X reduces risk and vulnerability of drivers, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, and improves their safety by providing real-time alerts about their location in related situations.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/527

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market along with crucial statistical data about the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.

Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/527

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/527

Key Points of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

5G Networks Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market

mHealth Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.