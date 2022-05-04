HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Technology, Future Growth, Applications, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort and deconjest road traffic are some key factor driving global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing requirement for new generation of highly accurate and realistic digital map solutions and software.

The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers. HD mapping technology allows a driverless vehicle to localize itself with high precision by mapping its exact location with respect to the surrounding environment.

The market intelligence reports on HD maps for autonomous vehicles market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/509

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2019, TomTom, which is a location technology specialists, and the University of Amsterdam (UvA) announced the opening of a new research Atlas Lab for autonomous vehicles. Atlas Lab is expected to focus on utilizing Artificial Intelligence for developing advanced, highly accurate, and safe high-definition maps for self-driving vehicles.

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3) segment accounted for largest market share of 62.5% in 2020. Presence of more stringent regulations regarding autonomous driving compared to semi-autonomous driving are boosting demand for semi-autonomous vehicles.

Cloud-based solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period. Major players in the market such as TomTom, NVIDIA, and HERE Technologies are increasingly utilizing cloud-based services as these offer more accuracy and easy updating of maps.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hd-maps-for-autonomous-vehicles-market

Furthermore, the report divides the HD maps for autonomous vehicles market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:

Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)

Autonomous (Level 4&5)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Embedded

Cloud-based

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Localization

Advertisement

Mapping

Update & Maintenance

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/509

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/509

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Smart Watch Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-watch-market

Nano Drones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-drones-market

Blockchain in Energy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market

LED Emergency Lighting Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

Natural Sweeteners Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/natural-sweeteners-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

