Geographic Information System Software in Agriculture Market Size | Share, Reach USD 10.54 Billion in 2028

Increasing awareness regarding food insecurity and need for precision farming to reduce costs and expand crop yield are some key factors driving market revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geographic Information System (GIS) software in agriculture market size reached USD 4.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding risks due to food insecurity and increasing need for precision farming are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing demand for GIS software for real-time mapping will boost revenue growth of the market. Water availability and management are major issues in agriculture, and better real-time land data is important in solving this problem. GIS software provides a smart solution to the problem. Drones and satellite images can effectively manage and monitor soil and land conditions.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for real-time geospatial data. On-cloud GIS software allows farmers and land managers to capture real-time data of the land directly from anywhere at any time.

Crop monitoring segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for crop stress information. Crop stress information includes poor water availability, extreme temperatures, nutrient deficiency, uncontrolled use of chemicals, fungal and bacterial infections, and others.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing GIS software such as Topcon Corporation and SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. among others in countries in the region.

Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Takor Group Ltd, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Parrot SA, Earth Observing System (EOS) Data Analytics Inc., and Geosoft Inc.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Crop Monitoring

Irrigation Monitoring

Soil Analysis

Others

