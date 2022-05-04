Submit Release
AG FASHION CLUB STYLES A MUSICAL PERFORMANCE OF RENE ORTÍZ ON THE CAMPUS OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY IN ITHACA, NEW YORK

Wearing jewelry by Second Lems

Rene Ortíz styled by Aaron Gomez creative director of AG Fashion Club

Concert Flyer

Rene Ortiz wearing CelestialCXCstore

The dancers from Armstrong School of Dance

Celebrity fashion stylist Aaron Gomez wearing head to toe by The Royals

Cornell Concert Commission and MCFAB, the largest organization in campus, producing shows, presented a live performance of Rene Ortiz past April 23rd

I’m always fascinated when I speak to people and help them. I am a person that likes to study, work and work out, but most importantly, my dream is for my music which is what I’m doing with my passion”
— Rene Ortíz
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornell Concert Commission and MCFAB, the largest organization in campus, producing shows, were presenting past April 23rd Flo Milli, Tkay Maidza, and Réne Ortiz in a live concert in Barton Hall, an on-campus field house on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The fashion spectacle was strongly tailored & styled by Celebrity stylist and creative director of AG Fashion Club, Aaron Gomez, who has style many of the iconic pop figures in Hollywood like Carmen Electra, Sofia Vergara, Mario López, Tanya Charry, Chiquis Rivera and the designers featured La girl style, CelestialcxcStore, jewelry by Second Lems, The Royals Paris and Mission Clothing.

One of his most distinguished celebrity clients to style and at this time, also produces his show is Rene Ortiz, Hispanic singer, was born in San Miguel el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. His performance was one of the brightest highlights of the night at the Multicultural division of the show.

Rene Ortiz’s musical style is better known as upscale Reggaton, hip hop, rap and without a doubt music for the modern crowd. His best rated single and music video No Filter, is in all main digital platforms.

The reactions at his IG @iamreneortiz from his loving fans were extraordinary. He has lately collaborated with Lyn May, a Mexican vedette, exotic dancer and actress. She was one of the most popular Mexican vedettes during the 1970s and 1980s, a popular sex symbol, and one of the main stars of Ficheras cinema, as well as Osmani Garcia, a Cuban reggaeton rapper and singer.

The strong and seductive music made all the crowd dance to the beat to Rene’s song in a set of half and hour played by 9 of his musical hits.

His performance at the was surrendered with an spectacular dance routine by @ArmstrongSchoolofdance

Rene Ortiz attended and performed by being selected by the Multicultural Student Leadership and Empowerment of Cornell’s Concert Commission.

This amazing uplifting live performance was supported and sponsored by Mission Clothing, Tropical Tours, Latin el Fogon Restaurant and AG Fashion Club.

