Deep Learning Chip Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2028

Market Trends – Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead. Lack of skilled professionals to manage Artificial Intelligence and fully automated systems at the same time is expected to hamper growth of the global deep learning chip market over the forecast period.

The Global Deep Learning Chip Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the Deep Learning Chip Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Deep Learning Chip market along with crucial statistical data about the Deep Learning Chip market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Deep Learning Chip industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

