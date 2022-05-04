Commercial Refrigeration Market Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Industry Share and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Top Companies covered in Commercial Refrigeration market are Daikin, Danfoss, Gea Group, Johnson Controls, Bitzer, Hillphoenix, Sum Frigo S.P.A., Emerson Electric Co, Carrier and Henry Technologies.

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Commercial Refrigeration Market. The market for Commercial Refrigeration market will witness a CAGR of 4.9% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 52.7 Billion by 2029 from USD 32.70 Billion in 2020. Exactitude Consultancy provides in-depth Analysis in its report, titled, “Commercial Refrigeration market, 2022-2029.”

APAC is one of the projecting regions in the market that accounted for around two-fifths of the total commercial refrigeration market share in 2019. To remove excess heat, commercial refrigeration lowers the temperature in order to maintain it below the surrounding environment.

Commercial refrigeration is used to preserve vegetables, fruits, meat, and other foodstuffs by keeping the temperature at 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, thus growing the shelf life of the product. Hot food items can be reduced in temperature thanks to the refrigeration equipment specially designed for this purpose, 90C to as low as 30C in a short time period to prevent bacterial proliferation. Reach out to us for more information about how these will affect market-related decisions to achieve potential growth.

Industry Insights:

Gea Group:

Overview: France-based Clauger, a specialist in industrial air treatment and refrigeration, announced an agreement to acquire GEA’s refrigeration installation and service operations in Spain and Italy. GEA Group is one of the largest global suppliers for the food and drink industries. The group also supplies centrifuges for applications in oil & gas and energy production and systems for cooling, refrigeration, oil treatment and freshwater production in the maritime industry.

Danfoss:

Overview: Danfoss has entered a partnership with Ohmia Retail International AS and established a joint company in Sweden called Ohmia Retail Sweden AB to complement its current offering to the food retail customers in Sweden. Danfoss and Ohmia Retail will offer the food retail market accelerated access to the latest, most energy-efficient refrigeration systems and optimized operations.

Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Commercial Refrigeration that includes:

Commercial Refrigeration: The Company is offering the Commercial Refrigeration product used in various applications such as Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Bakeries

As a part of Commercial Refrigeration market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics By Application Hotels & Restaurants

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakeries CAGR (XX%) 4.9% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Commercial Refrigeration Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The Commercial Refrigeration Market has been studied via primary and secondary research methods. The findings were validated by speaking to industry experts. We have a data estimation model to predict the rate of growth of the market up to 2029.

