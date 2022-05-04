Distributed Control System Market is Estimated to Observe Significant Growth of USD 26.51 billion by 2027

The Distributed Control System Market is concluding to have the fastest growth in the forecast years.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global distributed control system market is expected to grow from USD 17.94 billion in 2019 to USD 26.51 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East region has the leading market because of the rising industrialization. China is projected to have the highest market share regarding the revenue produced. The market of china has a considerable pharmaceutical occurrence and posts scalable prospects for the local market player to change into global players and is predicted to boost the DCS market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players of this market are NovaTech Process Solutions, Toshiba International, Yokagawa Electric, ABB, Omron, Azbil, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, Invensys, Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Metso Corporation and General Elecric.

Omron has started lying the groundwork for growth after COVID-19 as telemedicine loks poised to become part of the medica sector’s “new normal”.

The component segment includes services, hardware and software. Software segment has the highest market share. Software has the majority share due to many upgradations uninterruptedly added in a DCS platform. The end-user segment includes paper & pulp, oil & gas, metals & mining, food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Increase in the demand witnesses extensive use of DCS in oil & gas industries. The application segment includes batch-oriented process and continuous process. Continuous process is predicted to grow at the fastest growing rate owing to the technological advancements.

The increasing infrastructure developments across North American region have created a huge opportunity for the business expansion of DCS providers. Rising inclination towards the implementation of use of renewable energy and green industrialization in developed countries is another crucial factor for growing DCS market.

However, increasing concerns for cyber-attacks is limiting the market growth.

