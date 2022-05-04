Dental Prosthetics Market is Expected to Witness Speedy Growth of USD 8.42 billion by 2027

The objective of the research is to provide a holistic view of the global Dental Prosthetics market and identify the opportunities as well as challenges.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental prosthetics market is expected to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2019 to USD 8.42 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is the dominant region in terms of market share. The reason can be attributed to the growing patient population and technological advancements of the dental department. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive rate. The rising dental tourism, which helps to attract the international patients is the primary factor for the market growth. Further, the increasing disposable income in countries like India and China is fueling the market demand.

Key players in the dental prosthetics market are Vivadent AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG., Dental Manufacturing Spa, Thommen Medical AG, Yamahachi Dental Mfg. Co., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., 3D Diagnostix, Amt Medical SRL, Merz Dental GmbH, Glidewell Dental Lab, Medical Precision Implants and others. Many major players are opting for strategic mergers and acquisitions, which will help to advance and diversify the product range and increase their business horizon.

The type segment includes fixed dental prosthetics and removable dental prosthetics. The fixed dental prosthetics further include bridges, crowns, inlays & onlays and composites. The removable dental prosthetics also includes partial dentures, dental implants, dentures and veneers. Out of the two, fixed dental prosthetics segment accounts for the majority of the market share. The fixed dental prosthetics involves one-time cost and provides a lifetime solution. However, removable dental prosthetics are expected to grow a higher market rate owing to the problem caused by the fixed dental prostheses. The material type segment includes cements, ceramics and composites. Composites further include noble metals and base metals. Composite materials holds majority of the market share. Composites have micromechanical retention capacity, which is much useful in filling up the small cavities.

The end-users segment includes dental hospitals & clinics, dental research laboratories and others. Out of these, the dental hospital & clinics constitute major share. The dental hospitals & clinics have much more extensive application of dental prosthetics than the other segment. Further, the growing technological advancement has helped in fueling the market growth.

Dental prosthetics works independently. They deal in cosmetic and functional treatments. They are essential as they help in restoring the natural function of the teeth, gum and other parts of the mouth. Dental prosthesis is necessary for treating mastication and swelling of gums. The demand for dental prosthetics is rising owing to the growing dental issues which have increased the market growth. Further, the increasing awareness for oral hygiene care is the primary factor responsible for the market growth.

