Urban Planning Software and Services Market to Reach USD 216.38 Billion by 2030; Increasing Investments in the Development of Smart Cities by Various Governments to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The global urban planning software and services industry is likely to see substantial growth due to the increasing acceptance of smart cities and the development of intelligent transportation systems in numerous cities around the world.

Urban planning, also called as town planning, city planning, regional planning, is a political and technical process that focuses on the design and development of land use and the built environment, including water, air, and infrastructure that enters and exits urban areas, like communications, transportation, and distribution networks, as well as their accessibility.



Urban planning is a development process that includes political and technical problems such as land use and development, societal well-being, and environmental protection. As a result, city planners and urban planners who work for the government or other urban development bodies frequently require tools to assist them with the layout of development designs and plans. Urban planning provides solutions to issues about how people will work, live, and play in each area, guiding orderly growth in suburban, urban, and rural areas. The development of towns and cities is directed by urban planners. An effective, well-developed urban plan necessitates extensive research and input from a range of stakeholders, including landowners, citizens, and government officials.



Urban planning software is used to create 3D urban environment models and plan urban layouts. Urban planning software is being used by city planners and architects to visualize how real-world urban designs would look. The use of 3D visualizations can help to improve urban planning proposals and town design layouts. Architects, real estate agencies, infrastructure developers, urban planners, and urban development-related creative departments all use urban planning software. Due to the implementation of plans and schemes such as smart city initiatives, the global urban planning software & services market is expected to grow as digital transformation revolutionises every sector throughout the globe. The market for urban planning software and services is expected to grow because of factors such as a shift from rigid decision-making to a more centralised model. Governments are moving toward a centralised model that is more accessible to individuals and ecosystem partners in the value chain. To take advantage of the benefits of digitization, urban planning software and service providers are collaborating with high-tech companies.



Key players operating in the global urban planning software and services market are AECOM, Autodesk Inc., Act-3D, Holistic City Limited, UrbanFootprint, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Boston Consulting Group, Ramboll Group A/S, Simwalk and UrbanSim Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global urban planning software and services market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The deployment segment is divided into web-based and cloud-based. The cloud segment led the market with a market share of 62.1% and a market value of around 90.78 Billion in 2020.



The component segment includes service and software. The service segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 5.6% over the forecast period. This is due to urban planners' increasing demand for infrastructure planning, building planning, advisory, and digital services.



The real estate and infrastructure companies’ segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 4.7%.



The end-user segment includes real estate and infrastructure companies, government. The segment of real estate and infrastructure companies is predicted to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 4.7%. The expansion of this segment can be attributed to governments throughout the world focusing more on infrastructure development projects as a growing number of people move to cities in search of jobs. The growing availability of advanced solutions for real estate and infrastructure enterprises, as well as the extensive range of benefits that come with them, are also propelling the market in this segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Urban Planning Software and Services Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.8 percent over the forecast period. Market expansion in the region is being driven by factors like ongoing smart city initiatives and expanding industrialization. For example, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is actively working on over 26 smart city projects. Japan and India announced their collaboration on smart city development in January 2017. Japan will aid India in the building of three smart cities, namely Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi, as part of this collaboration.



About the report:



The global urban planning software and services market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



