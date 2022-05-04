Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAS) Market to Reach USD 3788.36 Million by 2030; Increasing Use of New Technology in Electronics Devices to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market growth is driven by increased investment in renewable energy and a growing emphasis by governments throughout the world on installing photovoltaic panels.

OCAs (Optically Clear Adhesives) are highly transparent adhesives that are used to bond optically clear components into an optically clear lamination without bubbles or distortion. Through optimal refraction, OCAs enable complicated optically clear laminations to transmit as much light as possible. OCAs can improve contrast ratio and optical clarity while lowering reflected light, improving the viewability and readability of LCD, LED, and OLED screens with optically clear laminations. Optically clear adhesive is used to bond optical film, cover glass, and cover plastic to flat panel displays, electronic gadgets, medical equipment, and flat-screen CRTs, among other things.

Key players operating in the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market are 3M, Delo Industrial Adhesives Ltd., Dymax Corporation, HB Fuller, Henkel, LG Chem, Masterbond, Nitto, Norland Products and Tesa among others. To enhance their market position in the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• In February 2021, Humiseal made an announcement about the launch of a product line of liquid optically clear adhesives developed particularly for catering to applications demanding performance standards, including wireless communications, medical devices, automotive displays, and avionic controls.



The resin type segment is divided into acrylic, silicone, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, polyurethane. The acrylic segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 29.2% and a market value of around 434.32 million in 2020. Acrylic optically clear adhesives provide great attributes such as flexible initial adhesion, high temperature resistance, UV resistance, high sheer strength, durability, and more. As a result, acrylic is in high demand and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.



The application segment includes tablets, smartphone, signage, automotive display screens, monitors. The smartphone segment dominated the optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of around 28.4% and a market value of around 422.42 million in 2020. The smartphone segment is the most dominant in the world, as it is the most common mode of communication in both the residential and commercial sectors. During the projected period, the optically clear adhesives market is expected to be dominated by the smartphone segment.



Over the forecast period, revenue in the aerospace segment is predicted to grow at a steady pace.



The industry vertical segment includes automotive energy, electrical & electronics, aerospace. Over the forecast period, revenue in the aerospace segment is predicted to grow at a steady pace. To aid in improved screen display performance and clarity, optically transparent adhesives are utilized in displays screens in aircraft cockpits. These adhesives also effectively close any gaps between the LCD/LED and the cover glass, while also giving the cover glass anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-glare properties.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Optically clear adhesives (OCAS) Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global optically clear adhesives (OCAS) market with a market share of 38.4% and a 571.16 million of the market revenue in 2020. This is due to factors such as the expansion of major economies in the Asia Pacific area, an increase in middle-class disposable income, continuous technological innovation, and rapid industrialisation. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan, increased demand for consumer electronic devices, expanding smartphone penetration, and growing sales of electric vehicles are all factors leading to the regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of key market competitors in the region, such as Nitto Denko Corporation, contributes to consistent market revenue growth.



