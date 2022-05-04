Crypto Asset Management Market is Expected to Witness Speedy Growth of USD 389.22 billion by 2027

The Crypto Asset Management Market includes growth drivers and challenges prevalent along with the impact on demand.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crypto asset management market is expected to grow from USD 110.07 billion in 2019 to USD 389.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Europe region stands as a promising market for crypto asset management and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the reason that European banks, hedge funds, investment firms and other financial institutions are increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are being identified as potential investment/trading opportunities. In addition, institutions are aiming to incorporate cryptocurrencies into conventional banking services as well. The North America region is forecasted to account for the majority market share during the projected period. The US is home to many blockchain initiatives and crypto-funds. The volume of crypto-currency trading in US is one of the highest in the world.

Key players in the global crypto asset management market are Crypto Finance AG, Exodus Movement, Gemini, Metaco SA, Digital Asset Custody Company, Xapo, Altairian Capital, Vo1t, ICONOMI, and Koine Finance, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global crypto asset management market.

For instance, a fully integrated hot-to-cold digital asset management solution called ‘SILO’, was mutually launched by Guardtime & Metaco SA, in January 2018. The newly introduced software provides digital assets deposited in financial institutions & digital banks with security services.

On the basis of deployment type, the global crypto asset management market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud deployment segmented is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR due to its numerous advantages in operational efficiency, versatility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and affordability. The on-premises segment is anticipated to hold a larger market share due to its popularity, ease of deployment, control functions and high security. On the basis of end-user, the global crypto asset management market has been segmented into financial institutions, retail & ecommerce, and others. The institution segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate thanks to factors like rising day trading volume, leveraging capabilities, integration of crypto into the banking system and various benefits such as high speed, security and decentralization.

