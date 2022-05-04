MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027
Emergen Research
The rising occurrence of target conditions is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
The report explains the current MRI Systems Market scenario through diagrams, pictures, charts, tables, and other pictorial representations. The statistical data is obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The study covers essential data related to these products' application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.
The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market.
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Size – USD 6,097.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Increased investments in the field of MRI Imaging
In December 2019, Fujifilm made an announcement about the acquisition of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging Business worth USD 1.6 Billion.
MRI systems offer the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.
Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite MRI systems and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.
North America contributed to the largest MRI systems market share in 2019. The market domination of the region may be accounted surging acceptance of cutting-edge technologies, highly improved healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of target conditions, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about early disease diagnosis in the region.
Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.
Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. Various initiatives by governments across the globe are a significant factor in promoting women’s health. In the US, a considerable momentum in legislative policies is being emphasized to make reporting of breast density mandatory; thereby, driving the market demand for the mammography system. As per the statistics of WHO 2013, Global Health Estimates, over 500,000 women suffered death in the year 2011 as a result of breast cancer.
Emergen Research has segmented the global MRI Systems Market on the basis of field strength, architecture, application, end-users, and region:
Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Very High Field MRI Systems
High Field MRI Systems
Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems
Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Open MRI Systems
Closed MRI Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Brain & Neurological
Spine & Musculoskeletal
Vascular
Abdominal
Cardiac
Breast
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostics Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Regional Analysis of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
