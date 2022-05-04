MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

The rising occurrence of target conditions is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report explains the current MRI Systems Market scenario through diagrams, pictures, charts, tables, and other pictorial representations. The statistical data is obtained through extensive primary and secondary research that offers exhaustive breakdown of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market and its key factors. The report also covers the key market drivers, factors restraining the market growth, and the existing and potential market trends. The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global keyword market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Size – USD 6,097.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Increased investments in the field of MRI Imaging

Radical Highlights of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

In December 2019, Fujifilm made an announcement about the acquisition of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging Business worth USD 1.6 Billion.

MRI systems offer the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite MRI systems and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.

North America contributed to the largest MRI systems market share in 2019. The market domination of the region may be accounted surging acceptance of cutting-edge technologies, highly improved healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of target conditions, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about early disease diagnosis in the region.

Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. Various initiatives by governments across the globe are a significant factor in promoting women’s health. In the US, a considerable momentum in legislative policies is being emphasized to make reporting of breast density mandatory; thereby, driving the market demand for the mammography system. As per the statistics of WHO 2013, Global Health Estimates, over 500,000 women suffered death in the year 2011 as a result of breast cancer.

Emergen Research has segmented the global MRI Systems Market on the basis of field strength, architecture, application, end-users, and region:

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Very High Field MRI Systems

High Field MRI Systems

Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Brain & Neurological

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Regional Analysis of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market into a broad product spectrum.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It highlights the lucrative investment opportunities and growth prospects to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

