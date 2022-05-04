Drone Package Market is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 553.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Drone package delivery is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery. Reducing the time to deliver packaged goods from warehouse to doorstep of consumers or locations specified by consumers is the primary objective behind adoption of drone delivery by e-commerce firms. For instance, according to Amazon, the key reason behind its Prime Air service is to deliver parcels to customers using drones within 30 minutes from time of order being placed.

Growing need for faster delivery, especially for retail and medical supplies, is a key factor factor driving global drone package delivery market growth

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Drone Package Delivery Market Research Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/646

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies– FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

A key benefit of rotary wing drones is that they can be easily maneuvered, thus allowing them to reach areas where fixed wing drones cannot go and vertically take-off and land. Rotary wing drones provide easy controllability, operate in headless mode, and have the ability to fly in any direction. Also, these drones can carry larger payload as compared to other drone types and thus can carry a wide range of sensors, such as thermal imaging sensors, if required.

Short range package delivery drones are witnessing substantial increase in demand as companies, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wing, are undertaking trials for short range drone package delivery. Also, rising demand for contactless delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic is spurring demand for short range delivery drones. Moreover, growing focus by e-commerce companies and food delivery service providers, such as Uber Eats and Zomato, for last-mile delivery via drones is driving demand for short range drones.

Drone package delivery market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies in the retail (including e-commerce) and healthcare sectors. In addition, increasing defense budget and presence of leading drone manufacturing companies in the region is driving market growth.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Drone Package Delivery market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-package-delivery-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

The study segments the Drone Package Delivery industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Drone Package Delivery Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/646

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Have a Look at Our Trending Reports

Soil Monitoring https://marketographics.com/how-smart-soil-irrigation-monitoring-system-can-be-helpful-to-monitor-crop-production/

Drip Irrigation https://marketographics.com/drip-irrigation-as-the-most-efficient-irrigation-system-type-emergen-research/

Micro Mobility https://marketographics.com/micro-mobility-the-next-wave-of-urban-transportation-increasing-adoption-of-advanced-telematics-technologies/

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) https://marketographics.com/vehicle-to-everything-v2x-a-reality-towards-fully-autonomous-driving/

Solar Vehicle https://marketographics.com/solar-vehicle-market-projected-to-witness-vigorous-expansion-by-2027/

Head-up Display https://marketographics.com/top-10-head-up-display-companies-worldwide-emergen-research/

Car Tuning https://marketographics.com/car-tuning-market-increasing-demand-and-is-expected-to-drive-the-market-growth/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services