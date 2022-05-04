Access Consciousness™ Certified Facilitator Annie Choi to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you like to be more of you? What parts of you are you avoiding and defending? Could these be the talents, capacities, and strengths of you to choose, and access you in your life?

Annie Choi is an Access Consciousness™ Certified Facilitator.

Access Consciousness™ is a set of questions, tools, body processes, and more that are designed for you to choose to change, shift, and transform almost anything in your life, from relationships, family, money, body, sex, stress, and more.

Access Consciousness™ is designed to empower you to create your reality. What are you choosing right now that is creating a reality that does not work for you? What would it be like to have more ease and joy in your life?

Annie began her career as a registered nurse. Always knowing there was more, she honed her skills, and kept growing by choosing different holistic modalities.

Four years ago, Annie suffered significant burns to her face. The ER doctors said repairing her face would require plastic surgery. Annie then began her search into possibilities to make a different choice with her body.

That’s when she discovered Access Consciousness™. Within five months of using an Access Consciousness™ body process technique called Access Energetic Facelift™, Annie’s burns had transformed, and her scarring had completely disappeared.

“Most people can't even tell that I was burned,” says Annie.

Annie grew her consciousness business to assist others to create ease with you, your body, your life and more.

“There are so many tools in this toolbox, and it’s 100 times more effective to have someone else run the processes with you. I've had stage four cancer patients come to me for sessions, and they received more peace and ease with their body, less pain.” says Annie.

What would it be like if you included your body in your choices? Is it possible that spirituality and consciousness are an avenue to actually transforming you and your body?

“It's allowing people to create a life with their body, and to start actually asking their body what it requires, instead of looking to other people.”

Close Up Radio will feature Annie Choi in an interview with Jim Masters on May 6th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.anniechoi.com