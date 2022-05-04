Dating services Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future scope | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Dating services Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global dating services market size is expected to reach USD 13.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various factors such as increasing number of singles and unmarried individuals in countries across the globe and rapid adoption of dating platforms to look for compatible partners are expected to drive global dating services market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Human beings understand the need to develop intimate relationships, but finding a compatible partner continues to prove difficult. These challenges are currently being addressed by creativity using various technologies, smartphones, computers and PCs, and increasing use of Internet services and interactive platforms and apps. Easy subscription and availability of Internet services are also driving rising preference for online dating solutions in developing countries. To individuals seeking others for dating, these platforms are enabling access to a large social network, access to more user-friendly interface, and location-based real-time dating. The dating services business is poised to witness major income potential, owing to rapid growth of social media platforms and increasing usage of smartphones and other mobile devices

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Dating services industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Dating services sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Dating services industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In May 2020, Bumble entered into a partnership with Cosmopolitan, with the goal of increasing awareness of its virtual dating service. The initiative was created in association with JUMP, which is the content and relationships hub of Havas Media Group.

• Online segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of digital platforms for dating and searching for compatible partners.

• Generation X segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increasing tendency of finding partners online among members of this generation.

• Weekly segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to rapid demand for short term and effective subscription packages.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dating services market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dating services market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dating services market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dating services market on the basis of type, demographics, subscription, service, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Online

• Traditional

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Adult

• Generation X

• Baby Boomer

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Annually

• Quarterly

• Monthly

• Weekly

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Matchmaking

• Social Dating

• Adult Dating

• Niche dating

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Spain

5. BENELUX

6. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Israel

4. Rest Of MEA

