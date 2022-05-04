Specialty Enzymes Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Emergen Research

The global specialty enzymes market size reached USD 4,565 Million in 2021

Rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals & advanced tools to optimize pharmaceutical production are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Specialty Enzymes Market Size – USD 4,565 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Major companies in the market report include Novozymes, Kerry, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Associate British Foods Plc, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics., AST Enzymes, Sanofi, Amano Enzyme, Amgen Inc., Roche Holding, Codexis, Dyadic International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocatalysts, and Merck KGaA

In November 2021, Novozymes and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech announced a collaboration agreement that combined companies’ joint competencies and interests within development of specialty enzymes for use in biopharma processing and regenerative medicines.

Rising prevalence of diseases associated with metabolism has been witnessed in recent years wherein an appropriate understanding of enzyme abnormality has led to increasing use of enzymes as disease markers in clinical examinations. Enzymes' selectivity for specific tissues or organs aids in identifying site of damage, which helps in disease diagnosis. Changing levels of Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH) in the blood is a preferred approach adopted for detecting onset of cardiovascular diseases; this enzyme is specifically found in heart and skeletal muscle in two distinguished forms.

Although specialty enzymes technologies are being carried out by several researchers, there is a glut in supply of skilled technicians in areas where technology is used in real-world applications. One of the challenges in this field is lack of manpower who are sufficiently trained to work with advanced gene expression technologies.

Microorganisms segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Main benefit of microbial enzyme production is that it produces large yields on low-cost media in a shorter amount of time. Microbial enzymes are a valuable resource for medicinal treatments as they are economical, consistent, and easy to isolate.

Polymerases & nucleases segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increased use of polymerases and nucleases enzymes in advanced biotechnology applications such as DNA amplification and DNA sequencing

Emergen Research has segmented global specialty enzymes market on the basis of source, type, form, application, end-user, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulases

Other

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Other Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Applications

Clinical

Chemistry

Immunoassay

Molecular

Diagnostics

Other

Diagnostic

Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Neurology

Other

Food & Beverages Applications

Cosmetic Applications

Other Applications

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceutical Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Food Industries

Cosmetic Industries

Other End-users

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Specialty Enzymes market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Specialty Enzymes market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

