Blockchain supply chain Market Growing at a CAGR 63.9% |IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft, Huawei.

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain supply chain Market Trend – Rising demand for transparency and secure transactions in supply chain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need of transparency in the supply chain, technological advancements in transactions in supply chain are factor driving rising focus on improving data security and maintaining records of transactions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Global blockchain supply chain Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the blockchain supply chain Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global blockchain supply chain Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global blockchain supply chain Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the blockchain supply chain Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Some Key Highlights From Report

• In April 2021, IBM Corporation and IPwe entered into partnership to build the infrastructure for representing patents as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and storing the records on a blockchain network. Tokenization of intellectual property (IP) can enable to sell, share, commercialize, or otherwise monetize patents, as well as add new liquidity to the market.

• Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in the blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing need for transparency in supply chain, rising adoption of technology in supply chain functions, and improved services such as decentralization, immutability, faster, and low-cost transactions are factor boosting the market growth.

• Inventory monitoring segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need for more data accuracy and authenticity, and increasing focus on streamlining workflow and keeping accurate record and maintaining hassle free inventory are another factor boosting market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the blockchain supply chain Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the blockchain supply chain Market Expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key players in the market include

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain supply chain market on the basis of component, type, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Platform

• Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Public

• Private

• Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Smart Contracts

• Payment & Settlement

• Product Traceability

• Compliance Management

• Inventory Monitoring

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Manufacturing

• Logistics

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gases

• Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. BENELUX

7. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/682

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the blockchain supply chain Market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of blockchain supply chain Market industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the blockchain supply chain Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the blockchain supply chain Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/682

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

https://www.seoptimer.com/emergenresearch.com

https://a.pr-cy.ru/emergenresearch.com/

https://be1.ru/stat/emergenresearch.com

http://sitevaluefox.com/website-valuecalculator/show.php?url=emergenresearch.com

https://hypestat.com/info/emergenresearch.com

http://www.urlrate.com/process.php?q=emergenresearch.com&t=auto

https://w3techs.com/sites/info/emergenresearch.com

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-blockchain-supply-chain-market