Near Me Directory Rolls Out Top 10 Business Pages for Local Roofers

Near Me Business Directory 5 Star Businesses for 5 Star People Near Me Business Directory - Helping Local Business Get More Customers

The Near Me business directory is promoting smaller businesses such as roofing contractors by regularly publishing Top 10 pages for local service providers.

Searches including the terms “Where to buy” and “near me” have increased by 200% since 2017.” — inter-growth.co

UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A neighborhood roofing business in Baltimore is expected to seek more online traffic and service queries from homeowners or property managers in the neighborhood. However, most local businesses find it hard to compete against bigger establishments that tend to invest a lot more in online advertising and grab the top tier of online search results, clearly dominating smaller businesses.The United States Roofing Market size was estimated at USD 14,954.57 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 17,641.79 million by 2025[ResearchAndMarkets.com]Smaller businesses don’t have the marketing dollars and ad management capabilities that bigger companies possess and find it hard to compete. Near Me provides an easy solution—a local business directory, it caters to smaller, local, area-specific businesses, like roofing contractors. A roofing business listing on Near Me can make a local roofer more discoverable for local searches, paving the way for getting more queries without ad spend.Searches including the terms “Where to buy” and “near me” have increased by 200% since 2017 [inter-growth.co]The predominance of “near me” and " business near me " searches on Google clearly indicates that more customers are looking for nearby service providers, searching plumbers, dentists, roofers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, or painters in the vicinity. Organic search results on Google underline this trend, where search results are predominated by local businesses upfront, complete with contact details. If a roofing business in Baltimore can grab a spot in the top search results for a query like “top roofers in Baltimore”, there is every chance of getting highly relevant, high-intent customers.This is a lot more effective than getting some generic online traffic on a website that often does not create an actual sale. In fact, local businesses even without a website, but with a confirmed physical address and contact details, are as likely to benefit if their business is included in a popular, local business directory like Near Me.While 28% of people who search for products nearby make a purchase, nearly 76% of mobile searches for something nearby drive in-store visits within one day[Google]For providing answers to area-specific, location-based, and nearby search queries, search engines depend on the database they possess, and this includes business directories. Being listed on a high-authority business directory provides search engines with relevant and reliable data that is processed for a search term. Since the emphasis is on providing complete business details, search engines prefer directory listings with complete information, such as the name, area, phone number, service hours, email, helpline number, etc. However, all directories don’t create the same impact—a local business directory, like Near Me, works slightly differently.Small-scale service providers should understand that local business directories can be more helpful than business directories that aggregate information from across the country. Such large databases often overshadow smaller enterprises like local roofing businesses that don’t have a regular inflow of customer reviews or star ratings. As a result, local roofers might not get the visibility they expect from an online directory. There is every chance of bigger businesses dominating the searches on such directories as they usually offer services across multiple areas, some even having nationwide operations. In comparison, local area directories provide an instant advantage of highlighting roofers in particular areas, across locations they service, directly connecting them with customers in the vicinity.The competition among roofing businesses in the US is intense with an estimate of 109,331 Roofing Contractor Businesses for 2022 and nearly 1.2% growth in 2022 despite the impact of the Covid pandemic[ibisworld.com]Owning a listing on a local business directory like Near Me offers many other advantages, and all of these help a brand gain more online visibility. One of the most important ranking factors for any website is the number of backlinks and the quality of backlinks. With a Near Me listing, a business gets a healthy backlink that boosts the overall SEO score. The Near Me business directory is well networked with the local media, helping small businesses gain more traction across regional newsrooms, news sites, radio stations, journalists, trade publications, and industry observers. This delivers a big SEO impact, creating more online traffic via legitimate, white hat SEO methods, without the need to bid for Google Ads.Within the niche of local business directories, there are some that make it difficult to identify a relevant service provider while others help local businesses, like roofing contractors, gain more visibility. This is because the navigation behavior is often complex and fails to provide the clarity that a customer seeks. However, the Near Me business directory tackles this problem in a unique way.For every business category, such as roofing contractors, it publishes a list of the top 10 businesses, for all the prominent US cities. As a result, a property owner in Baltimore can easily find the Top 10 Roofers in Baltimore with just a few clicks of the mouse. The simplicity of the Near Me site layout and the ability to provide the data upfront with its Top 10 lists for a business segment, raises the chances of a local business being found easily and contacted immediately.The Near Me team is creating more of such Top 10 lists for different service segments, updating them regularly. Unlike some popular business directories that merely list the information in a mechanical way, Near Me Top 10 pages present an engaging, information-rich experience. This includes a summary of each of the ten, top-rated businesses along with an insight into the roofing industry trends and demands. These descriptive web pages also include industry-relevant keywords, helping them rank higher on search engines and this boosts the organic visibility of the businesses on them.This approach highlights the small yet significant facets of a local business. For instance, some roofers might want to talk about their family legacy of having served the residents in an area for decades while other roofing contractors might want to get highlighted as commercial roofing specialists. Such micro details are captured along with the business logo of each of the Top 10 roofers.To promote call-to-action, the physical address of the business and its phone number is placed in a dark, clear font just below the business logo. Each Near Me Top 10 page is also easy to share on social channels, offering social media engagement to the listed businesses without publishing any social media posts of their own.Businesses that opt for the premium Near Me services get their own, dedicated page on the directory that is built like a detailed business page with in-depth information, well laid out business details, a Google map link, customer reviews, images, and the single-click option of emailing the web page to the browser’s email ID.Premium Near Me directory listing also offers a unique press release service. Using it, local businesses like roofing contractors have been able to boost their visibility in their targeted areas, across the audience they want to focus upon. These high-quality press releases get distributed via Near Me’s own newsroom and syndicated across hundreds of other local newsrooms, creating the online buzz that brings in more queries and serious conversions for local businesses.About Near MeNear Me Business Directory stands apart from the many online business directories out there, by putting an emphasis on connecting top-rated local & nearby businesses with high-intent purchase customers. Near Me continues to add more local business listings to its expanding database, ensuring it attracts more online shoppers, both mobile and desktop users. Ranging from dentists, roofers, restaurants, and hotels to manufacturers with a great reputation, this online directory provides an effective marketing & outreach platform. Providing the perfect blend of Promoted, Paid, and Free listings, Near Me allows businesses to boost their online visibility without spending big on online ad campaigns. While people can easily search for and identify a relevant service provider, businesses get the benefit of being discovered by a high-conversion customer demographic. Premium listing owners on Near Me get a dedicated business page that publishes detailed services, provides updated business information, and offers the space to showcase product/service/on-site images along with grabbing the top spot on Near Me’s search result pages. It is very easy for a local business to claim a Near Me business directory listing!

Top 10 Business Pages on Near Me Directory Create More Traction for Local Roofers