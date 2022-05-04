Activated Bleaching Earth Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market – Forecast to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive view of the Activated Bleaching Earth market, elaborating on the industry’s key segments. In this report, Reports and Data’s team of market researchers have provided details on the key market dynamics, including market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, and changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. The market research report sheds light on the key challenges and barriers to industry revenue growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks. Key regional markets encompassed in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the current market positions of the top industry players have been assessed in this report using advanced analytical methods such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis.

Major Factors Contributing to the Global Materials and Chemicals Market Revenue Growth

According to a recent market analysis report by Reports and Data, the global materials & chemicals market is expected to surpass a market size of USD 4.16 Billion in 2028, registering a robust 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The global materials & chemicals market revenue growth is primarily attributed to factors such as fast-paced industrialization across the globe, rising demand for essential consumer goods (including packaged foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetic products, and household hygiene products), and increasing applications of raw materials and chemicals in a wide range of industries including the buildings & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and textile industries. Other important factors contributing to the global market revenue growth are increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, growing used of high-performance, organic agrochemicals in the agriculture industry, rising environmental concerns among the population, growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and increasing government investments in the materials & chemicals industry.

Key players operating in the global activated bleaching earth market include Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, 20 Microns Limited, AMC (UK) Limited, EP Engineered Clays Corporation by EP Minerals, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant International AG, HRP Industries, Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd, Fullers Earth India Corporation, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Korvi Activated Earth, Microns Nano Minerals Limited, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd, S&B Minerals Finance S.C.A., Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Taiko Group of Companies, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd, Tunas Inti Bhakti Makmur. PT, U.G.A. Group, XinyuanTechnology Co., Ltd, and Zeotec Adsorbents Private Ltd., among others.

Further Key Findings From the Report:

Based on material type, sepiolite is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment for the global activated bleaching market over the analysis period on account of extensive usage of sepiolite material as an adsorbent in order to reduce the bitterness of cold-pressed grapefruit seed oil.

Based on application, the mineral oil and lubricants segment is set to gain major traction through 2028 on account of the increasing adoption of tools and technologies to reduce water usage in refineries. The effective absorbent nature of activated bleaching clay products can help reduce or eliminate water wash centrifuge units across refineries, which may fuel product demand in the upcoming years.

Based on technology, the dry bleaching segment is estimated to account for a major chunk of the global activated bleaching earth market share, delivering a notable growth rate through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive usage of the method for bleaching oils and fats in Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. In addition, lower initial investment and lower consumption of utilities for dry bleaching will also boost segmental growth.

In the regional landscape, the APAC region accounted for nearly 60% of the global activated bleaching earth market share and is set to grow at 5.2% from 2021-to 2028. Increasing consumption and production of vegetable oil in the region will boost industry growth. China is the largest consumer of vegetable oil with the highest import volumes as compared to export volumes in the region.

Segments Covered in the Report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments over 2018-2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global activated bleaching earth market on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Attapulgite

Bentonite

Sepiolite

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Edible oil & fats

Mineral oil & lubricants

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Other

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Dry Bleaching

Wet Bleaching

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

The Middle East and Africa

