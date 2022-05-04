Industrial Nitrogen Industry report – Size, Value, Market Share – Research and Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing developments in the healthcare sector due to technological advancement is expected to continue to drive global industrial nitrogen market growth.

The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Industrial Nitrogen industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The industrial nitrogen market is expected to reach value of USD 29.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Liquid nitrogen is widely used in packaging of medical products as it helps to ensure and maintain product sterility. High purity nitrogen gas is introduced into the packaging before it is sealed, thereby creating a sterile environment to preserve and protect products during transportation and storage. Test kits for doctors’ offices, blood supplies, specimen containers, and other medical devices are examples of products frequently packaged with nitrogen gas.

Key companies profiled in the Industrial Nitrogen report include: Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Cryotec, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Sudanese Liquid Air Company, Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc., and Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key Highlights of Report and Developments

In October 2018, Linde Group and Praxair merged to become a single entity with a market cap of USD 90 Billion. The merger would further help to consolidate position in the nitrogen market by becoming a global force in terms of geographic footprint.

In November 2020, Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) completed the takeover of the Microbulk cryogenic tank intellectual property, equipment, and related assets from IC Biomedical (ICB). Additionally, the acquisition adds a new, efficient engineered food processing tank to Chart Industries’ specialty product offering. These tanks are used in food plants to push liquid nitrogen into the blending process of chicken nuggets.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market revenue, and revenue share is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for industrial nitrogen for food processing and packaging applications has been rising as a result of increasing food demand driven by a rapidly growing global population in countries in this region, as well as growing disposable income, changing lifestyle, improving living standards among consumers, and rapid industrialization.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial nitrogen market based on form, production technology, distribution and transportation, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2020-2027)

Compressed

Liquid

Production Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane Separation

Distribution and Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cylinders

Bulk

Tonnage or Pipeline

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Metal Industry

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Industrial Nitrogen market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

