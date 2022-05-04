Antimony Market Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors and Regional Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Antimony Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Antimony Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Antimony market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Antimony market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic.

The Antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of Antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/551

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Antimony market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Key players operating in the global Antimony market Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Antimony market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Antimony business sphere.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/551

Some key findings in the report

In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global Antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of Antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/Antimony-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Antimony Market

Competitive analysis of the Antimony market

Regional analysis of Global Antimony market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Antimony market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Antimony production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Antimony market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Antimony market

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Medical Lighting Technologies Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139600/0/en/Medical-Lighting-Technologies-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-2-99-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Digital Biomarkers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140783/0/en/Digital-Biomarkers-Market-Size-to-Be-Worth-USD-10-38-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/09/2142554/0/en/Intelligent-Drug-Discovery-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-3-711-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/11/2143509/0/en/Metastatic-Cancer-Treatment-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-111-16-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Urban Air Mobility Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145151/0/en/Urban-Air-Mobility-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-15-54-Billion-by-2030-Emergen-Research.html



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.