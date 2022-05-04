Greenhouse Film Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Greenhouse Film Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity through implementation of modern agricultural techniques are likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2019, RKW Group announced that it had invested millions in the last two years to develop advanced products with the latest technology for horticulture and agriculture sectors. Moreover, the company also expanded the capacity of its Michelstadt (Germany) and Hoogstraten (Belgium) sites. The company is also planning to launch advanced silage films and bags and greenhouse films in order to help farmers. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position and help it remain competitive in the greenhouse film market in the next few years.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Countries facing severe climatic conditions and limited water supply have increased the utilization of greenhouse films based on low-density polyethylene resins in the agriculture sector.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising necessity to stabilize greenhouse films with correct light stabilizers and UV absorbers is expected to drive use of greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns in the near future.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Greenhouse Film market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Greenhouse Film market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Greenhouse Film market.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Greenhouse Film market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Radical Features of the Greenhouse Film Market Report:

The report encompasses Greenhouse Film market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Greenhouse Film industry

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

