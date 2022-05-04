“Wasatch-Labs Product Development” (Wasatch-Labs.net) Created “Dynamic Blend” of OTC Private Label Cosmetics, Lehi UT
Adam Green @ WasatchContractManufacturing.com sincerely provides the: (a) Best Service, (b) Most Competitive Pricing and (c) Deepest Cosmeceutical Industry Knowledge; find him & you find solutions”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected ‘business’ in many ways. COVID has been especially challenging for small- and medium-sized business owners who were trying to manage their daily operations while still complying with the federal and state mandates regarding the deadly virus. It is also important to note that more people are getting vaccinated, although the risks of contracting COVID-19 are STILL something customers will consider. With the emergence of the new Delta variant, many citizens are uncertain when the ‘pandemic’ will officially end. With these facts in mind, “WASATCH LABS” has carefully decided that now is a good time to consider their ‘business goals’ and what it will take to achieve them. And, selling IP (Intellectual Property) is the best option for “WASATCH LABS” http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/news/
Like many business-owners, here are some of the reasons why one should consider selling:
a. It is currently in a Buyer’s Market … Business owners looking into the mergers and acquisitions industry will find a market that favors the buyer. Professionals interested in buying a business are at an advantage. There is strong demand for purchasing lucrative companies, and buyers are looking for organizations that could withstand the effects of the pandemic. https://www.pinterest.com/wasatchcontractmanufacturingut/
b. Adjust to a Post-Pandemic Business Environment … During the height of the pandemic, businesses had to make a digital transition to improve productivity, implement work-from-home policies and keep up with mask and social distancing requirements. Companies were forced to adapt, and that trend will likely continue. If one finds that they are using up one's resources to make these necessary changes, realize it’s better to sell one's company instead. In addition, the pandemic has altered business owners’ lifestyles, and some may not be able to keep up with changing customer demands and expectations. Be sure to assess the current situation and look for opportunities to sell if one finds that the business won’t withstand the “new normal” in a post-pandemic environment.
c. Avoid Falling Victim to Financial Struggles … In a study of 5,800 businesses, it was found that 43% had to temporarily close their doors as a direct result of the pandemic. Many companies could not manage to stay afloat and were struggling financially. It was challenging for small operations to make ends meet. Because of this, now may be a good time to sell before one falls victim to these types of financial issues: “.manta.com/c/mh1dnln/wasatch-labs”
d. Prepare for Your Retirement Early On … The country could certainly improve its existing retirement system, but it’s the business owners responsibility to ensure financial stability for everyone. One study found that 50% of Americans are at risk of falling behind in retirement savings. If one plans on selling a business, one could earn enough to better prepare oneself for retirement when they reach the appropriate age: “.wasatch-labs.com/about-us/”
e. Keeping Business Involves Risk … As markets fluctuate, it can be challenging to know if the business is considered high-risk in the industry. However, it’s important to note that there are different types of challenges involved with running a business. Addressing them will help determine if selling the company is the right move for the owner and those who rely on the company’s financial resources. If the risks outweigh the benefits, it may be the right time to sell and develop an exit strategy: “.wasatch-labs.net/about-us/”
f. Current Tax Rates Work in Favor … Taxes can increase in the future, but taking advantage of current rates, which come out to around 20% during a business sale, is a wise move. This is a good reason to consider selling a business — future tax rates may not be as attractive. Based on current predictions, the burden you’ll incur could jump to 39.6%. https://vimeo.com/wasatchlabs
While these are only a handful of reasons one should consider, it’s essential to make the decision that’s right for one's business. Do diligent research into possible merger or acquisition opportunities, and consider consulting a professional who can guide one through this process.
Selling Your Business in 2021. Deciding to sell a business comes with pros and cons. One may determine the risks associated with selling are not worth the time, energy or financial gain. Consider these reasons as to why one should look into selling a company and what benefits one can reap: “.wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/news/”
Before one renegotiates with the current Utah contract manufacturer, we invite clients to talk to us at Wasatch Contract Manufacturing. We are sure we can offer a better deal. If one has an established base of loyal patrons for a cosmeceutical, sun care, hair care, or oral care line, now is the time to broaden a product suite and better serve customer base. At Wasatch Contract Manufacturing, we have designed some of the most loved products including gene expression, peptide signaling, mitochondrial anti-senescence, oral rinses, and sun care. In addition, we offer product concept development, formulation development, product stability assessment, and scale-up of existing formulas. One can trust in the experienced team at Wasatch to process and package all OTC skin care products, hair care blends, or sun care formulas. Wasatch has over ten years of experience custom blending proprietary formulas for elite cosmetics lines and liquid nutritional start-ups here in South Jordan and throughout the region.
