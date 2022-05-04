Cathode Materials Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2027
cathode materials Market Trends –Growing demand for cathode materials based lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industries.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Global Cathode Materials Market Emergen Research provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.
The Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147
Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.
Regional Overview:
The global Cathode Materials market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cathode Materials market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Market Overview:
The research report on the Cathode Materials market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Cathode Materials business sphere.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/147
Key Highlights From The Report
In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.
Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.
The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global Cathode Materials Market on the basis of Material, Battery Type, Application, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead Dioxide
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
Other Cathode Materials
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead-acid
Lithium-ion
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Energy storage
Automotive
Power tools
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Overview of the Cathode Materials Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Cathode Materials industry
Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:
Medical Lighting Technologies Market
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139600/0/en/Medical-Lighting-Technologies-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-2-99-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html
Digital Biomarkers Market
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140783/0/en/Digital-Biomarkers-Market-Size-to-Be-Worth-USD-10-38-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html
Intelligent Drug Discovery Market
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/09/2142554/0/en/Intelligent-Drug-Discovery-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-3-711-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html
Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/11/2143509/0/en/Metastatic-Cancer-Treatment-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-111-16-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html
Urban Air Mobility Market
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145151/0/en/Urban-Air-Mobility-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-15-54-Billion-by-2030-Emergen-Research.html
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn