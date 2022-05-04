Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,965 in the last 365 days.

Holistic Health Coach Dr. Mandy Patterson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every woman has the right to lasting and vibrant wellness.

Discover joy in your health and wellness journey with a holistic health coach.

Dr. Mandy Patterson is a naturopath and holistic health coach who empowers high-performing women to find optimal health.

“I help people get to the root cause of their health challenges and struggles,” says Dr. Patterson. “I aim to inspire, educate, educate and equip them so they can be their best advocate when navigating the healthcare system.”

As an occupational therapist, Dr. Patterson has worked in all sectors of health care, from the hospital and ICU and NICU, outpatient therapy, home health, early intervention, assisted living, and community programs including a therapeutic horseback riding for kids with developmental disabilities. This diverse background in conventional medicine speaks to her credibility as a naturopath and functional medicine provider.

“I saw a real disconnect between our medical care system and meeting patient's needs for preventative medicine,” says Dr. Patterson.

As the mother of six kids, one with health challenges since birth, Dr. Patterson could not resign herself to what she saw as a broken system. So she started educating myself through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, as well as the Institute for Functional Medicine and the School of Applied Functional Medicine.

Today, Dr. Patterson is bridging the gap between conventional and alternative health.

Dr. Patterson works primarily with busy, stressed-out moms of multiple children in high-performing professional careers, with a special focus on fertility.

“One of the good things that came out of the pandemic is an awareness around empowerment and education to support ourselves,” says Dr. Patterson. “I believe in empowering people to understand their unique physiology. If we give the body the support that it needs, it will heal itself.”

From a functional perspective, Dr. Patterson believes all health begins in the gut.

“I can trace almost every single dysfunction or disease back to the gut,” says Dr. Patterson. “It's the modern stresses that we have. It's the unhealthy foods that we're eating. It's the toxins that were exposed to. By focusing on imbalances in their body, and making lifestyle changes and nutritional changes, we can bring ourselves back to optimal health.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Mandy Patterson in an interview with Jim Masters on May 6th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mandypatterson.com

Lou Ceparano
Close Up Television & Radio
+1 631-850-3314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Holistic Health Coach Dr. Mandy Patterson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.