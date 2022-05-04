Holistic Health Coach Dr. Mandy Patterson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every woman has the right to lasting and vibrant wellness.

Discover joy in your health and wellness journey with a holistic health coach.

Dr. Mandy Patterson is a naturopath and holistic health coach who empowers high-performing women to find optimal health.

“I help people get to the root cause of their health challenges and struggles,” says Dr. Patterson. “I aim to inspire, educate, educate and equip them so they can be their best advocate when navigating the healthcare system.”

As an occupational therapist, Dr. Patterson has worked in all sectors of health care, from the hospital and ICU and NICU, outpatient therapy, home health, early intervention, assisted living, and community programs including a therapeutic horseback riding for kids with developmental disabilities. This diverse background in conventional medicine speaks to her credibility as a naturopath and functional medicine provider.

“I saw a real disconnect between our medical care system and meeting patient's needs for preventative medicine,” says Dr. Patterson.

As the mother of six kids, one with health challenges since birth, Dr. Patterson could not resign herself to what she saw as a broken system. So she started educating myself through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, as well as the Institute for Functional Medicine and the School of Applied Functional Medicine.

Today, Dr. Patterson is bridging the gap between conventional and alternative health.

Dr. Patterson works primarily with busy, stressed-out moms of multiple children in high-performing professional careers, with a special focus on fertility.

“One of the good things that came out of the pandemic is an awareness around empowerment and education to support ourselves,” says Dr. Patterson. “I believe in empowering people to understand their unique physiology. If we give the body the support that it needs, it will heal itself.”

From a functional perspective, Dr. Patterson believes all health begins in the gut.

“I can trace almost every single dysfunction or disease back to the gut,” says Dr. Patterson. “It's the modern stresses that we have. It's the unhealthy foods that we're eating. It's the toxins that were exposed to. By focusing on imbalances in their body, and making lifestyle changes and nutritional changes, we can bring ourselves back to optimal health.”

