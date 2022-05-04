Carbon Steel Market to Set a Steady Growth of USD 1,159.92 billion by 2027

The report has offered a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the global Carbon Steel market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon steel market is expected to grow from USD 880.70 billion in 2019 to USD 1,159.92 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share region-wise, and it is also anticipated to dominate this segment in future as the construction activities are increasing in the developing countries and growing urbanization. The governments in developing economies spend a big chunk of their budget on infrastructure to expand and develop their country. Also, China and India are hubs for manufacturing automobiles which is further leading to the growth of this market. Europe is another dominant region, and the market is driven by the demand from countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany because of industrialization and automobiles manufacturing. South America is also turning out as a lucrative market because of the economic development in the region.

Some of the key players in the carbon steel market are ArcelorMittal, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Steel, ThyssenKrupp AG, JFE Holdings, Voestalpine Group, China Baowu Group Ltd. Corporation, and Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and JSW.

By type basis, the carbon steel market is divided based on the amount of carbon content present in the steel alloy. So the type segment is divided into low carbon steel, medium carbon steel and high carbon steel. The low carbon steel holds the largest market in this segment due to its applications in various industries. Low carbon steel has versatile properties such as malleability, ductility, and cold forming abilities, and it is available at a lower cost. It is also called as mild carbon steel and is used in the creation of various shapes including flat steel sheets to structural beams. The medium steel carbon is majorly used in the manufacturing of automobiles and machinery. Based on the shape the carbon steel is segmented into long carbon steel, tubular carbon steel, flat carbon steel.

On the basis of end-user industry, this market is segmented into construction, automobile, shipbuilding, and others including machinery, appliances and energy. The construction industry accounts for the largest market share in this segment, and it is also expected to grow owing to increasing construction activities in both developing and developed economies. Due to its welding and shape forming abilities, low carbon steel is most widely used in this segment. Also, carbon steel’s strength gives it an advantage in calamity situations like earthquakes and prevents the building from falling, making it a preferable choice for construction activities. Shipbuilding industry has witnessed a decline in the growth, and the increasing use of substitutes such as aluminium alloys has led to a fall in demand for carbon steel in the industry. Also, the growth of medium carbon steel which is used in automobiles is growing at a low growth rate as the automobile industry has become stagnant.

In December 2019, ArcelorMittal (India) one of the biggest player in the steel manufacturing acquired Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL). ArcelorMittal will expand its market share with this acquisition.

