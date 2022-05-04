How Is The Healthcare Data Storage Market Benefitting From Strategic Collaborations?

Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations between healthcare and IT companies have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare data storage market. Major companies operating in the healthcare sector are focusing to collaborate with IT companies to strengthen the data storage operations of the healthcare sector. For instance, in August 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based healthcare company announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to support new digital health and data management projects. Baxter will use Amazon Web Services’ cloud-based data storage and analytics tools to develop new digital health tools, gain more performance insights for internal and external purposes, and enhance its overall online experience. In addition, in August 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based digital health provider announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide hospitals and healthcare providers with AI and integrated data, operational insights, clinical, cloud-based imaging solutions. GE Healthcare intends to make its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform available on AWS, positioning the company to lead the way in assisting healthcare providers around the world in transitioning from a centralized, hospital-based care delivery model to a more decentralized, virtual, and distributed model.

The global healthcare data storage market size is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2021 to $4.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The global healthcare data storage market size is expected to grow to $9.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

An increase in the volume of digital data storage in healthcare organizations is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare data storage market going forward. Advances in big data analytics tools and medical imaging, as well as the increasing availability of real-time data to aid clinical decision-making, have all contributed to this rapid increase in healthcare data volume. The collection and storage of healthcare data from a variety of sources encourage efficient communication between doctors and patients, improves overall patient care quality, and provides deeper insights into specific conditions. Thus, the increasing volume of digital data storage in healthcare organizations will support the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global healthcare data storage industry are Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Pure Storage Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Scality, Fujitsu, Drobo, Cloudian, Samsung, and Tintri.

TBRC’s global healthcare data storage market report is segmented by type into magnetic storage, flash storage, solid-state storage, by architecture into block storage, file storage, object storage, by deployment into on-premise solutions, remote solutions, hybrid solutions, by end-user into pharmaceutical, hospitals, others.

