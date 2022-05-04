Whey Permeate Market Size Worth USD 970.6 Million by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 4.05% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Whey Permeate Market Size and Trend Analysis by Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Share and Forecast till 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Whey Permeate Market Information by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 970.6 million by the end of 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 4.05% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Whey permeate is the most cost-effective dairy solids source. Whey permeate may easily replace whey powder in food, beverage, and feed applications due to its clean dairy flavor. Whey permeate is made by ultrafiltration pasteurized white cheese whey to extract the whey protein. Whey permeate is a byproduct of the cheese production, containing 44–50 g lactose per liter. As a result, it's thought to be a good substrate for AB fermentation. Because it includes around 70%–90% of the processed milk, lactose, nitrogenous compounds, and minerals, whey permeate has a wide range of applications in the fermentation industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global whey permeate market are:

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Agri-Dairy Products, Inc. (US)

Melkweg Holland BV (Netherlands)

LACTALIS Ingredients (France)

Arion Dairy Products B.V. (Netherlands)

Havero Hoogwegt B.V. (Netherlands)

Sloan Valley Dairies Ltd. (Canada)

FIT Company (France), Agropur Ingredients (US)

American Dairy Products Institute (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The high lactose dairy product solids are also known as whey permeate. Consumers enjoy whey permeate because of its sweet taste and nice flavor. The whey permeate is sweeter than commercially available sweet whey. As a result, the confectionary industry's demand for whey permeate is growing over the world. As a GRAS-approved product, whey permeate is regarded safe and acceptable for both feed and food applications. Furthermore, whey permeate is a cost-effective ingredient because it may readily be substituted for more expensive substances like whey powder and pure lactose. As a result, the market for whey permeate is predicted to expand in demand in the future years.

Market Restraints:

However, rising instances of lactose intolerance and consumer awareness are projected to limit market growth throughout the forecast period. Lactose intolerance has become more common in recent years all across the world. Lactose intolerance is caused by a shortage of the enzyme lactase, which breaks down lactose into simpler sugars in the small intestine. Lactose intolerance can be caused by a dairy allergy, a disaccharide insufficiency, or a lactase deficiency. Lactose that has not been fully digested causes abdominal bloating, stomach pain, diarrhea, fatigue, sleep disruptions, vomiting, and other health issues. Lactose sensitivity has caused people all around the world to seek for alternatives to lactose-containing foods. Lactose-free goods have become more popular in recent years as a result of this.

COVID-19 Analysis

The logistical impact of COVID-19 has disrupted the delivery of basic materials. As a result, production capacity has diminished, resulting in a product shortage. In the short term, these variables are projected to raise product prices. Manufacturers, distributors, and end users make up the whey permeate market's supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, since many countries have declared a state of emergency and closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. The world economy is presently grappling with the pandemic scenario. As a result, the worldwide whey permeate market has been impacted. Because of the rapid deterioration of global investment flows, the impact is growing. The outbreak has resulted in major transit restrictions, which has had a global impact. Because of the global market's uncertainties and initiatives to address the supply/demand mismatch, these effects are projected to persist.

Market Segmentation

The global whey permeate market has been divided into three categories: food & beverage, animal feed, and others. Bakery & confectionery, drinks, sweet & savory nibbles, dairy & frozen desserts, and others are all subcategories of food and beverage. In 2020, the food and beverage segment held the biggest market share, and it is predicted to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Whey permeate can be utilized as a fat-free carbohydrate element in chocolate and confectionery items, as well as as a bulk sweetener. Whey permeate is an ideal substitute for costly milk solids that does not alter the taste or texture of food or necessitate adjustments to processing settings. For the time predicted, the numerous benefits of whey permeate in the food & beverage industry are driving the whey permeate market in the food & beverage sector.

Regional Insights:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the four regions that make up the worldwide whey permeate market. In 2020, North America had the greatest market share. During the study period, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 4.60 percent.

In 2020, North America dominated the worldwide Whey Permeate market, and it is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. According to the International Dairy Federation, North America is one of the top producers of whey permeate. Whey permeate is mostly utilized in animal feed in North America. The market is predicted to increase significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising applications of whey permeate in the feed industry.

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Various trends developing in countries such as China are expected to boost the growth of the Whey Permeate market in the Asia-Pacific region. Until recently, Chinese food regulations kept whey permeate off the market. China, on the other hand, permitted whey permeate imports in the market in 2020. The whey permeate market in the region is likely to be driven by changing trends in the region and an increasing preference for using whey permeate.

