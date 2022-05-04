Nevada Court of Appeals Affirms Two Judgments against Virtual Communications Corporation Officers

The Nevada Court of Appeals affirmed two Judgments against former officers of Virtual Communications Corporation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, 2022 The Nevada Court of Appeals affirmed two judgments against Ronald Robinson and Vernon Rodriguez, who served as officers for Virtual Communications Corporation, a Nevada company that sold unregistered securities.

The cases were Reva Waldo v. Virtual Communications Corp. (Eighth Judicial District - A725246, Court of Appeals # 82970) and Steven Hotchkiss v. Virtual Communications Corp. (Eighth Judicial District - A762264, Court of Appeals 83250). Both cases were filed in the Clark County District Court, and were appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court before the judgments were affirmed by the Nevada Court of Appeals.

The Judgments stem from Virtual Communication Corp.’s offering of promissory notes, which were guaranteed by their former CEO Ronald Robinson. Both underlying cases involved unregistered broker dealer Retire Happy, which is now the subject of an independent SEC action.

Virtual Communications Corporation defaulted on payments in February, 2015. Thereafter, investors brought suit. Shortly after the court ruled that Virtual Communications sold unregistered securities, the company filed for bankruptcy, and reorganized. The company was therefore not subject to the judgments against officers Vernon Rodriguez and Ronald Robinson.

The Court found that promissory notes were unregistered, nonexempt securities, and that Robinson and Rodriguez, as control persons, were jointly and severally liable to the Plaintiffs under NRS §90.660

At present the judgments totaling over $1.3 million against Robinson and current officer Rodriguez remain unpaid. Plaintiffs are seeking to prevent Mr. Rodriguez from discharging the judgment in bankruptcy court though the filing of a 523(a)(19) action.

