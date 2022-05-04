Asthma Drugs Market Size Worth $34.13Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The asthma drugs market size is projected to reach $34.13 billion in 2028 from $24.23 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021–2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies)", the global asthma drugs market growth is driven by the growing environmental implications & genetic implications of air pollution, more vulnerability in specific ethnic groups, growing exposure to coarse particulate matters, and the growing prevalence of physiological disorders harboring asthma. The unmet medical needs and the lack of treatment adherence are the leading restraints that will hinder the market growth.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 24.23 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 34.13 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.0 % from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 191 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Medications, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channels Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Asthma Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AstraZeneca, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH), Novartis AG, and Abbott, implemented various organic strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, which bought dynamic improvements in the asthma drugs market share. Various companies are also adopting organic strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to expand their business and enhance their geographic presence. Additionally, product launch and expansion help market players strengthen their customer base and expand the product portfolio.

In February 2022, The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided a positive opinion recommending approval for Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance therapy to treat children of the age of 6 to 11 years with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation.





In January 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc got product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 40 mg prefilled syringe of Nucala (mepolizumab) for children aged 6 to 11 years old having severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA). Nucala can now be given by a child’s health care provider or administered at home by a caregiver once trained by a health care professional. Nucala is an add-on, prescription maintenance treatment for patients six years and older with severe eosinophilic asthma.

In December 2021, AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) got approval in the US for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Tezspire is a first-in-class biologic for severe asthma that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine. It is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations across Phase II and III clinical trials, which included a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of key biomarkers, including blood eosinophil counts and allergic status and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO).

In November 2021, AstraZeneca agreed to transfer its global rights to Eklira (aclidinium bromide), known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir (aclidinium bromide/formoterol) to Covis Pharma Group (Covis Pharma). The agreement ensured continued patient access to these established medicines. Covis Pharma previously acquired the rights to the respiratory medicines Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca in 2018.

In July 2021, AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab was accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). AstraZeneca is developing Tezepelumab in collaboration with Amgen.





In June 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals, the US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced its US launch of the first generic version of twice daily PERFOROMIST, formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, indicated to treat bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

In March 2021, The US Food and Drug Administration approved three new ADCs to treat various cancers. The three ADCs approved included Genentech’s Polivy, Astellas Pharma, and Seattle Genetics’ Padcev, using the payload-linker combo from one of the early ADC successes. All three drugs featured a linker containing valine and citrulline's amino acid combination.

Global Asthma Drugs Market: Key Insights – Future Trends

The treatment and management therapies for asthma continued to develop with various drugs in the pipeline. Tezepelumab is a recently FDA-approved injection as an add-on maintenance treatment to improve severe asthma symptoms and is also used in patients’ current asthma medicines. Tezepelumab targets and blocks thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key epithelial cytokine (cell-signaling proteins). Similarly, Masitinib, developed by AB Science, is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells through inhibition of tyrosine kinases c-Kit, LYN, and FYN; it has recently been granted authorization by the French Medicine Agency to initiate a Phase III study to evaluate the drug in patients with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) or non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (nSPMS).





Astegolimab is another promising monoclonal antibody showing promising efficacy in reducing asthma exacerbation rates. The emphasis on precision medicine for asthma control through the development of new asthma guidelines is also expected to create a positive change toward asthma drugs and individualized care. Moreover, in 2020, the FDA approved the triple therapy of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol (Trelegy Ellipta, GSK) to treat asthma in patients aged 18 years and older. The approval was based on the clinical study of asthma patients receiving triple therapy through a single inhaler (CAPTAIN) study, which showed significant improvements in lung function after using the triple therapy compared to fluticasone furoate and vilanterol in a single daily dose and an easy-to-use inhaler.

Asthma Drugs Market: Segmental Overview

Based on medications, the asthma drugs market is divided into quick relief medications and long-term control medications. The long-term control medications segment held a larger share in 2021. However, the quick relief medications segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Quick-relief inhalers, also known as rescue inhalers, are short-term drugs used to treat acute asthma symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and coughing. A quick-relief inhaler can be carried by everyone who is suffering from asthma. It could be the only treatment for asthma attacks that are not severe. Moreover, intermittent asthma refers to asthma attacks that occur twice a week or fewer, with overnight symptoms occurring no more than twice a month.





