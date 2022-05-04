Submit Release
Black Tea Extract Market to Witness Notable Growth of USD 158.1 million by 2027

The various health benefits of black tea have increased expenditure over other types of tea.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global black tea extract market is expected to grow from USD 108.65 million in 2019 to USD 158.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant demand for ready-to-drink beverages and changing preferences of consumers towards organic and healthy substitutes are the major drivers for market growth. The widespread utilisation of cosmetic and beauty products with rising awareness about green consumption will further fuel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large-scale production and consumption trends, along with the presence of major global players in the region are expected to drive market growth. The rise in the levels of income of the population has resulted in changing preferences towards expensive herbal and organic products will fuel the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418217/request-sample

The leading players of the market include Associated British Foods, Synthite Industries Limited, Finlay, Martin Bauer Group, Akbar Brothers Ltd, Tata Global Beverages, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Amax NutraSource Inc, Kemin Industries, The Republic of Tea, AVT Natural Products Ltd., and Nestlé S.A. The main strategies adopted by players include technological advancements, superior performance, high quality, and cost reduction. The companies are also focusing on high yields with large-scale investments in efficient extraction technologies. In April 2020, United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPSAI) has conducted research showing that the high presence of Theflavins-3 in black tea contains antiviral properties and can possibly help in the control of COVID-19.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of types of product, form, application, and regions. On the basis of the product, the market can be divided into cold water soluble and hot water soluble tea. The cold water soluble extract is anticipated to portray the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The existing high demand for ready-to-drink cold beverages and increasing awareness towards health issues is expected to shift demand from sodas and carbonated drinks towards black tea cold beverage. On the basis of form, the market can be divided into liquid, powder, and encapsulated. Powder extracts are expected to portray the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising utilisation of powder extracts in the manufacturing of cosmetics due to shifting consumer preferences towards organic products is expected to drive market growth.

On the basis of application, the market can be divided into beverages, beauty supplements, functional food, and cosmetics. The cosmetics sector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for organic beauty products and a shift towards green consumption.

Customization Before Buying: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418217

The rising income levels and increasing awareness of consumers towards health is expected to drive market growth. It is increasingly used as a substitute to highly carbonated drinks and can also be used as a ready-to-drink beverage. The surging demand for sustainable harvesting processes with bioactive ingredients will fuel the growth of the market. The varied health benefits of black tea have increased its consumption over other types of tea. The excessive consumption of black tea can cause sleep-related problems, irregular heartbeat, and other issues restraining the growth of the market.

