Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Detailed Analysis Of The Future Growth Prospects And Industry Trends Adopted By 2028

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Size – USD 304.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Fruit products segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed fruit products globally is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The canned segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing demand for canned fruits and vegetable products in both developed and developing countries.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of HPP technology for processing jams and similar products.

The small-scale processing segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of small-scale processing systems by small-scale farmers.

increasing demand for processed fruit and vegetable products because of rapid changes in dietary habits among consumers in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fruit Products

Frozen Fruit

Jam

Fruit Jellies

Pasteurized Fruit

Fruit Cheese

Frozen Fruit Pulp

Pasteurized Mash

Candied Fruits

Dried Fruit

Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice Powder

Fruit Syrup

Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)

Vegetable Products

Frozen Vegetables

Vegetable Juice

Concentrated Vegetable Juice

Pasteurized Vegetables

Sterilized Vegetables

Marinated Vegetables

Biological Canned Vegetables

Vegetable Sauce

Other Vegetable Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen

Canned

Dried & Dehydrated

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)

Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small-Scale Processing

Intermediate-Scale Processing

Large-Scale Processing

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning

Packaging & Handling

Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

