Airborne SATCOM Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 - Cobham Limited, Aselsan AS, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airborne SATCOM market is expected to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2019 to USD 9.12 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the majority of the market shares. The reason can be attributed to the presence of high end manufactures combined with the advance technological resources available. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The increasing number of passengers due to the growing disposable income has contributed to the market growth.

Key players in the airborne SATCOM market are Cobham Limited, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Aselsan AS, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace and others. In December 2019, the subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., named Wave Stream, had received a contract from UD Department of Defense (DoD).

The frequency segment includes C-band, L-band, X-band, Ka-band, S-band, Ku-band and UHF-band. C-band frequency constitutes the majority of the shares. It is majorly used in the airborne satellites and research system. It is also used in spaceborne systems. The platforms segment includes commercial aircraft, helicopters, business jets, military aircrafts, narrow body aircrafts, wide body aircrafts, regional transport aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Military aircrafts include combat aircraft and transport aircraft. Helicopters are used for commercial and military purposes. UAVs further include small, tactical, strategic and special-purpose UAVs. The commercial aircraft majorly uses airborne SATCOMs. The primary reason for the vast usage is the increase in number of air passengers. Moreover, the increase in demand for advance aircrafts and replacement of the old models has significantly contributed to the market demand of airborne SATCOMs in the commercial aircraft. The component segment includes SATCOM terminals, airborne radios, modems and routers, SATCOM radomes, transceivers and others.

Further, SATCOM terminal consist of antennas, networking data units, radio frequency units and antenna subsystems. Transceivers also include receivers and transmitters. Out of these, transceivers hold the majority of the market share. It enables two-way communication, in air and on ground, with the help of a single device. These are used in many modern devices like radios and internet. The installations segment includes new installation and upgradation. The new installation segment holds the more significant part of the share. The need for development of more advanced airborne SATCOMs for commercial and military purposes has called for more innovative facilities in these systems. Thus, new installations are required for more advance and enhanced experience.

The application segment includes government & defence and commercial uses. The government & defence segment includes ISR missions, border protection & surveillance, emergency response & public safety and command, control & communications on the move. The commercial uses include in-flight connectivity, telemedicine and real-time data gathering. The commercial uses dominate the market share. The increment in-flight passenger and long-haul flights has contributed to the growing uses of airborne SATCOMs in commercial flights.

Airborne SATCOMs are efficient for communication between the ground system and aircrafts. The customized satellites are providing next-gen technologies for advancement of the aircrafts. The manufacturers are also using high-quality resources for the development of technically advance SATCOMs.

