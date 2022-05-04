Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive Push to Talk (PTT) Market

Emergen Research Logo

Push to Talk (PTT) Market Size – USD 27.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs is expected to boost global push to talk market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Push to Talk (PTT) Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Push to Talk (PTT) industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of push to talk devices across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of push to talk devices, solutions, and services among large enterprises.

Increasing implementation of push to talk over land mobile radio systems is expected to drive revenue growth of the land mobile radio system segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global push to talk market during the forecast period.

The public safety segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of push to talk in the public safety sector.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Push to Talk (PTT) market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Push to Talk (PTT) market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global push to talk market on the basis of component, organization size, network type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Hardware

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land Mobile Radio System

Cellular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Public Safety

Retail

Healthcare

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Push to Talk (PTT) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

