PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release May 4, 2022 Support for TESDAMAN snowballs further with endorsement from Iglesia ni Cristo Senator Joel TESDAMAN Villanueva is "humbled and thankful" for the endorsement of the Iglesia ni Cristo, the latest in the diverse list of sectors backing his reelection bid. "I am grateful to the Iglesia ni Cristo led by its Executive Minister Ka Eduardo V. Manalo for their invaluable support. Tunay na isang malaking karangalan ang ma-endorso sa pagka-Senador ng buong kapatiran ng INC. Much is given, much is required kaya hihigitan pa po natin ang ating nagawa para paglingkuran ang ating mga kababayan", he said in a statement. Villanueva said the support he is getting from various associations and groups representing sectoral interests "is a validation of the good work we are doing in the Senate." "If you are doing your best for the good of your fellow men, regardless of their politics, creed, beliefs and social status, then probably these are rewards you reap," Villanueva said. The INC leadership bared its list of senatorial candidates it supports on Tuesday evening over Net25. Meanwhile, a sample ballot circulated among the Iglesia membership lists Villanueva as among the candidates it supports. On the other hand, the El Shaddai charismatic community invited Villanueva to its weekly gathering in Paranaque City on Saturday, joining 10 other senatorial candidates who sought the blessing of its leader Bro. Mike Velarde. Expressing gratitude to the support, Villanueva said these endorsements "are both a blessing and a burden." "With those endorsements come the responsibility to perform even better, to work even harder, to exercise the mandate with excellence, to always do what is right," Villanueva said. While these endorsements come once every six years, "you have to honor the trust every day of your incumbency. You have to repay it with good deeds and honest work," he said. "Ang paniniwala po natin sa buhay ay hindi dapat sila mapahiya sa tiwalang ibinigay sa atin," said Villanueva, who rose out of nowhere in the 2016 general elections to finish second in a tight field with a mandate of 18,459,222 votes. "Ipagpapatuloy po natin ang ating krusada na gumawa at lumikha pa ng maraming trabaho bilang inyong TESDAMAN sa Senado," he said. "In addition to the oath I keep, that is the social contract for the common good I have to live up to," Villanueva said. Villanueva, who has logged 15 years in both houses of Congress, has secured endorsements from different sectors and religious groups. The lawmaker, known as TESDAMAN, expressed gratitude to the broad support backing his reelection bid. Villanueva is also a common candidate of presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo, and Senators Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. President Rodrigo Duterte also conveyed his support for the Senate reelection bid of Senator Villanueva.