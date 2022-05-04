Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,019 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros bats for workers' protection, including those in gig economy

PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release May 4, 2022

HONTIVEROS BATS FOR WORKERS' PROTECTION, INCLUDING THOSE IN GIG ECONOMY

Senator Risa Hontiveros, in her speech before the residents of Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, stressed the importance of protecting the rights and ensuring the benefits of workers, including those in the informal or gig economy. Hontiveros is traveling with the rest of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) slate to attend the last few sorties before the campaign period ends.

"Kahit tapos na ang Mayo Uno, patuloy pa rin ang ating maalab na pagkilala sa lahat ng kontribusyon ng mga manggagawa para sa ating bansa. Palakpakan natin ang mga full-time workers! Healthcare workers! Yung mga marino! Mga nagtatrabaho sa pabrika! Ang ating mga freelancers! Yung ating mga manininda! Mga virtual assistants -- lahat ng nasa informal economy at gig economy. Mabuhay po kayo!" she said.

The senator then expressed her admiration for pregnant women workers who continue to work. She went on to thank OFWs for their significant contribution to the country's economy.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong pagsisikap na maitaguyod ang Pamilyang Pilipino kahit malayo kayo sa mga love n'yo. Kayo po, ang lahat ng ating mga manggagawa, ang nagsalba sa ekonomiya ng bansa sa gitna ng pandemya, at kayo pa rin po ang bumubuhat nito ngayon," she added. Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, is also pushing her "Good Jobs" agenda. She has pointed out that there is a need to institutionalize public employment programs (PEPs) because the lack of employment opportunities often force workers to take on jobs that are of low quality and less stable.

"Kailangan talaga ng mga manggagawang Pilipino ng kapanatagan sa kabuhayan," Hontiveros stated.

You just read:

Hontiveros bats for workers' protection, including those in gig economy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.