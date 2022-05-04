HONTIVEROS BATS FOR WORKERS' PROTECTION, INCLUDING THOSE IN GIG ECONOMY

Senator Risa Hontiveros, in her speech before the residents of Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, stressed the importance of protecting the rights and ensuring the benefits of workers, including those in the informal or gig economy. Hontiveros is traveling with the rest of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) slate to attend the last few sorties before the campaign period ends.

"Kahit tapos na ang Mayo Uno, patuloy pa rin ang ating maalab na pagkilala sa lahat ng kontribusyon ng mga manggagawa para sa ating bansa. Palakpakan natin ang mga full-time workers! Healthcare workers! Yung mga marino! Mga nagtatrabaho sa pabrika! Ang ating mga freelancers! Yung ating mga manininda! Mga virtual assistants -- lahat ng nasa informal economy at gig economy. Mabuhay po kayo!" she said.

The senator then expressed her admiration for pregnant women workers who continue to work. She went on to thank OFWs for their significant contribution to the country's economy.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong pagsisikap na maitaguyod ang Pamilyang Pilipino kahit malayo kayo sa mga love n'yo. Kayo po, ang lahat ng ating mga manggagawa, ang nagsalba sa ekonomiya ng bansa sa gitna ng pandemya, at kayo pa rin po ang bumubuhat nito ngayon," she added. Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, is also pushing her "Good Jobs" agenda. She has pointed out that there is a need to institutionalize public employment programs (PEPs) because the lack of employment opportunities often force workers to take on jobs that are of low quality and less stable.

"Kailangan talaga ng mga manggagawang Pilipino ng kapanatagan sa kabuhayan," Hontiveros stated.