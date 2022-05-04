What 'Zero in Visayas' Projection? Lacson Gets Warm Welcome in Dumaguete, Bais

The zero support in the Visayas that a survey firm projected for independent presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson was debunked on Wednesday by the warm reception he got in Negros Oriental.

Lacson was welcomed in Dumaguete City by Elsie Lee and her family upon his arrival. Mrs. Lee's son Emmanuel was a kidnap-for-ransom victim who Lacson rescued during his law enforcement days.

Lacson, accompanied by senatoriable Emmanuel Piñol, were then feted at the Lee Plaza before they paid a courtesy call on Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo at City Hall.

Several residents attended the town hall meeting he and Pinol attended.

"It didn't look zero to me," Lacson said at a press conference after the town hall meeting in Dumaguete.

In Bais City north of Dumaguete City, the crowd at the town hall meeting there debunked the "zero votes" projection even more - by warmly and enthusiastically receiving Lacson and Piñol.

Lacson and Piñol were even openly endorsed by City Mayor Mercedes Teves-Goñi and her son Luigi, who is now running for mayor of the city.

When Lacson asked the crowd at the jampacked amphitheater if they would vote for him for President, a resounding "yes" reverberated.

"Ngayon masaya na po ako, hindi ako maze-zero sa Visayas (I am happy now. At least I know I won't get zero votes in the Visayas)," Lacson remarked.

Before Wednesday's sortie, Lacson noted he and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III had received very enthusiastic responses from residents in other parts of the Visayas - including in Eastern, Central and Western Visayas. He said the engagement was very positive in these areas.

On Tuesday, Lacson shrugged off the findings of Pulse Asia indicating he got only 2% in the presidential race - and zero in Visayas and Mindanao. He said he would rather wait for the results of the May 9 elections.

Lacson also called on his supporters, both silent and active, to cast their votes on Election Day this coming Monday.