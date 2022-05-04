ERP Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

ERP Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ERP Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ERP software market size is expected to grow from $143.04 billion in 2021 to $161.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ERP software market is expected to reach $251.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%. Increased need for bringing efficiency and transparency in the business operations is expected to benefit the enterprise resource planning software market in the forecast period as ERP enables the integration of high volume of data among several departments and manages the flow of information and communication throughout the organization.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market consists of sales of enterprise resource planning software. ERP software helps to connect the various departments in a business for the smooth flow of communication and information by providing a central database. This central database is a shared database which gathers, stores, analyzes and interprets data, allows any department to retrieve required information at any time, and supports multiple departments with ease.

Global ERP Software Market Trends

One of the latest trends in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is the integration of block chain technology with ERP. Block chain is a chronological series of data managed by multiple computers owned by multiple entities, and each block of data is secured by a cryptographic code. ERP vendors need to keep their software updated in order to maximize the value addition provided to their clients. Integration of ERP with block chain will create a secured platform for collaboration, through which systems of records can be freely shared to trusted parties.

Global ERP Software Market Segments

The global ERP software market is segmented:

By Function: Finance, HR, Supply Chain, Others

By Deployment: On Premise ERP, Cloud ERP

By Vertical: Manufacturing and Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Others

By Geography: The global ERP software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Epicor, Infor, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, IFS, Syspro, Brightpearl, FinancialForce, Dolibarr, Awery Aviation, WP, Kechie, Stafiz, BatchMaster, Intuit Inc., FIS Global, Finserv, Cerner Corporation, SS&C Technology, Constellation Software Inc., Odoo, Lawson, Consona Corp., Activant, QAD, Kronos and IBM.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

