Pietro Vecchiato joins Hyphen as Vice-President of Client Partnerships

Global expertise group Hyphen expands its leadership team with the appointment of former Boston Consulting Group partner

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyphen is delighted to welcome Pietro Vecchiato as our new Vice-President of Client Partnerships.

Pietro will add 15 years of professional experience to our rapidly expanding business and will drive some of our most exciting mandates in the Middle East, working primarily with clients on large-scale urban development, infrastructure and industrial development projects.

He will work alongside Hyphen co-founder Erhan Ermis on advancing our partnerships with clients and our growing network of business leaders.

Pietro said: “I strongly believe Hyphen’s innovative business model and operational excellence will position our venture as the partner of choice for organisations looking for fit-for-mission resources.”

Based in Dubai, Pietro joins Hyphen from global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, where he has spent the last two years of his seven-year tenure as a Partner. He started his career with Ferrari and has also worked for Bain & Company over the course of a successful career that has seen him work across several different industries and around the world.

His experience covers a wide range of projects covering strategy, operations and large-scale transformation topics, with large-scale urban transformation, industrial development, and advanced manufacturing his primary focuses while with BCG.

Pietro has a PhD in industrial engineering from the University of Padua, where he also obtained a master’s degree in management engineering.

Erhan said: “Pietro brings tremendous experience in the large-scale urban development and industrial development space, particularly in the Middle East, as well as a superb ability to develop relationships and solve complex problems.

“He will expand and enhance our existing client relationships and our network of business leaders, and support Hyphen on its current growth trajectory.”

