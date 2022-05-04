Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dentistry medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $0.15 billion in 2021 to $0.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global dentistry medical laser market is then expected to grow to $0.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the global dentistry medical lasers market growth.

The dental lasers market consists of sales of dental lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental lasers. Dental lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth. These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during the root canal, biopsy, or lesion removal. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Segments

The global dentistry medical lasers market is segmented:

By Product: Soft Tissue, All Tissue, Dental Welding Lasers

By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Application: Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, Tooth Whitening

By Geography: The global dentistry medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dentistry medical lasers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the dentistry medical lasers global market, dentistry medical lasers global market share, dentistry medical lasers global market segments and geographies, dentistry medical lasers global market trends, dentistry medical lasers global market players, dentistry medical lasers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dentistry medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Biolase, Dentsply Sirona, Fotona, AMD Lasers, ZOLAR Technology, Convergent Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, CAO Group, MORITA, and Bison Medical

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

