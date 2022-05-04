Launch Of High Speed Technology Trend Shapes The Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Growth

Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology. Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility. This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample's optical density (OD). The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms. The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes. Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St. Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.

Read more on the Global Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report

The global food and beverage testing kits market size is expected to grow from $17.18 billion in 2021 to $18.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The global food and beverage testing kits market share is expected to grow to $24.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market. Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals, or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases. With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure the safety of the consumer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption.

According to the food and beverage testing kits market research, these rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the market during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global food and beverage testing kits industry are SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Ecolab Inc, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Limited, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID.

TBRC’s global food and beverage testing kits market segmentation is divided by product into consumables, equipment, by application into meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, by technology into traditional, rapid, by contaminant type into pathogens, GMOs, pesticides, toxins.



Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By Application (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables), By Technology (Traditional, Rapid), By Contaminants Type (Pathogens, GMO's, Pesticides, Toxins) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food and beverage testing kits market overview, forecast food and beverage testing kits market size and growth for the whole market, food and beverage testing kits market segments, geographies, food and beverage testing kits market trends, food and beverage testing kits market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2495&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat Industry, Confectionery) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-acidulants-global-market-report

Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Ozone Oxidation System, Ultraviolet Systems, Carboxylic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide And Peroxyacid (PAA), Chlorine Compounds), By Application (Surface, Packaging, Processing Equipment), By End-User (Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, Retail Distributors, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverages-disinfection-global-market-report

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, And Immunoassay)), By Food Type (Meat And Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains), By Type (E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Others (Norovirus And Rotavirus) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogens-detection-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC