Ésah Tea: Organic Tea Start-up from Assam Now Delivering Artisanal Teas to the USA

Ésah Tea supports organic and sustainable farming and invests in farmers by making Fair Trade

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ésah Tea was founded to promote true artisanal Assam teas grown organically, following sustainable farming practices, and made to exacting standards.

For centuries, tea has been an essential part of many cultures, and tea production is a vital part of the global economy. The flip side has outdated plantation models, poor working conditions, and environmental degradation.

Ésah Tea is keen to change that by going directly to farmers, selected carefully for their commitment to sustainable farming. The team engages with the farmers through the stages of tea making to ensure it meets quality standards and taste profiles.

Ésah Tea offers a classic whole leaf pekoe tea collection consisting of an artisanal method and specialty tea, chai, and tea blends in various kinds to create rich aromatic fragrances that complement the traditional tea bases to create refreshing tastes and aromas. The unique malty Assam tea collection is offered in different flavors.

The tea leaves are grown and handpicked fresh in the form of two leaves and a bud at farms, taking in all the nutrients from sunlight and water running from the highlands to nourish the soil. Ésah allows for all the blends to be certified organic, meaning their tea can be enjoyed with peace of mind knowing that there were no pesticides or chemical fertilizers used to cultivate their organic tea. Along with promoting the use of organic tea leaves, Ésah encourages sustainable relationships between customers, producers, and nature as they purchase the tea leaves directly from small tea growers.

Ésah offers a range of loose leaf black tea, specialty tea, chai, and tea blends. Their earth-friendly tea bags are made from certified organic cotton and do not contain microplastics. The brand is one of few to offer rare teas such as the indigenous phanap, made by only one community in Assam and parts of the northeast. The phanap is an aged and fermented tea with similarities to the pu-erh. Their collection of Royal Organic English Breakfast Tea is a favorite choice for tea drinkers who enjoy a traditional English breakfast, with the characteristic of honeyed malt richness.

Assam, where Ésah is based, produces nearly 30 percent of the world's total tea production. However, only a small percentage of farmers practice organic farming. "Our vision is to create a 100 percent organic and sustainable tea industry. We believe that tea should be grown using all-natural methods, such as vermicomposting and panchagabhya, rather than relying on harmful pesticides and fertilizers," said Bijit Sarma, CEO of Ésah Tea. "By buying Ésah tea, you support a company working to make a difference."

Ésah is also invested in offering young Assamese professionals the opportunity to work for a global brand while helping to revitalize the tea industry.

Ésah Tea has recently started its operation in the USA to create a global market for Assam tea. So now tea lovers from the USA can get a fresh organic cup of tea direct from the small tea gardens of Assam within 7 days.

For more information, visit esahtea.com.

