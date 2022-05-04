CRM Software Market Players Integrate Social Media Channels For Improved Customer Experience

CRM Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s CRM Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social and Mobile CRM are increasingly integrating social media channels into CRM platforms to offer to its full capabilities on every smart device by having a real-time access at any place or time. This integration helps to achieve greater productivity, better customer experience, and access to more relevant information. Advertisers have embraced social media platforms to associate and share with customers for improving products and perceptions. These also help businesses to manage customer grievances, requests, and inquiries. More number of users can access the data using social and mobile CRM. For example, Wells Fargo has implemented social CRM to engage with the customers and improve their availability. Wells Fargo also uses CRM to solve customer queries.

The global CRM software market size is expected to grow from $106.23 billion in 2021 to $123.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The CRM software market share is expected to reach $216.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Read more on the Global CRM Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crm-software-global-market-report

Increasing number of customers of the organizations and the rising need for customer satisfaction are expected to benefit the global CRM software market growth in the forecast period. Organizations should offer customized services to customers, gain better knowledge of their purchasing habits and other details, develop cross-selling opportunities and create competitive differentiators to retain existing customers and to attract new customers. These drive the demand for the use of CRM software in organizations to understand their customers in a better way and to maintain a good relationship with them. For example, Apollo Hospitals has implemented custom designed CRM software market of Veon Consulting which resulted in high user adoption, 27% cut in the timeline of the review process, efficient handling of patient visits and outcome which saved manual efforts by 42%, and effective reporting and dashboards which reduced number of travels by 50%.

Major players covered in the global CRM software industry are Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Sugar, Zoho, Pipedrive, Hubspot, Act, Infusionsoft, Apptivo, Sage, Salesboom, Base, Insightly, Adobe, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Nice Systems, Pega Systems, Verint Systems, Zendesk, Freshsales, BPM Online, InfoFlo, Amo, vCita, Monday.com, Maximizer, Hotjar and Nimble.

TBRC’s global CRM software market report is segmented by deployment into cloud CRM, on-premise CRM, by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, by application into sales, marketing, manufacturing, customer service, social networking, supply chain, distribution, others.



CRM Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment (Cloud CRM, On-Premise CRM), By Size of Enterprise (Small & Mid-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer service, Social networking, Supply Chain, Distribution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a CRM software market overview, CRM software market forecast CRM software market size and CRM software market growth for the whole market, CRM software market segments, CRM software market geographies, CRM software market trends, CRM software market drivers, CRM software market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global CRM Software Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2379&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Database Software Market 2021 - By Product Type (Database Maintenance Management, Database Operation Management), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare), By Type Of Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Manufacturing and Operations, Supply Chain Management (SCM)), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud ), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End User (Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-as-a-service-global-market-report

ERP Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Function (Finance, HR, Supply Chain), By Deployment (On Premise ERP, Cloud ERP), By Vertical (Manufacturing and Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/erp-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/