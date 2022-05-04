Astronomical Telescope Market Is Expected To Reach Valuation of USD 497.0 Million By 2030, According To Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Development of astronomical research and increasing scope of amateur astronomy is the primary factor in influencing market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Astronomical Telescope Market is forecasted to grow from 243.8 Thousand Units in 2021 to 497.0 Thousand Units in 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach USD 497.0 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in economic investment on astronomical research, the national consumption capacity, and the national policies on astronomical education.

The global Astronomical Telescope market is consolidated owing to the presence of various domestic and international manufacturers and vendors in the market. Key players are focused on product development and advancement, technological upgrades, R&D activities, and strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of strategic alliances in the market including recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and government and corporate deals, among others. The report also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, global market position, gross profit, and business expansion plans.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Inquire For Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1216

Key Players:

Key participants include Synta, Astro-Physics, Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION, Barska, Bosma, Visionking and Sky-Watcher, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The market is segmented on the basis of product into refracting telescope, reflector telescope, and catadioptric telescope. The Reflectors Telescope held the largest volume of the market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

• These telescopes are best for exploring dimly lit deep-sky objects, like low magnitude stars, clusters, and nebulas. Moreover, unlike refracting telescopes, reflector telescopes do not suffer from chromatic aberration.

• The market is segmented on the basis of equipment into eyepieces, tripods, cameras, mount, lenses, focal reducers, and others. Others segment held the second largest share in 2020, in terms of volume.

• Tripods and mounts held the second largest share in 2020, and are forecasted to grow, in terms of shipment volume, with CAGR of 11.6% and 9.9% during the forecast period, respectively.

• Tripods are supports for telescopes. The tube needs to be place on something so people can see through it. Tripods are generally used as the height of it can be adjusted depending on the one’s preference.

• Mounts are easily categorized as the most useful part of the telescope setup. A mount is generally used for supporting a telescope to avoid vibrations and also used to point and guide the instrument. Mount is responsible for how a person moves, aligns and track celestial objects.

• The market is segmented on the basis of application into amateur astronomy (Enter-level telescope), Professional Research (Advanced astronomical telescope) and Others (Intermediate level). Amateur astronomy (Entry-level telescope) is the fastest growing segment in terms of revenue, and is expected to have a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

• Amateur astronomers engage in many imaging techniques including film, DSLR, LRGB, and CCD astrophotography. Since CCD imagers are linear in nature, image processing can be used to reduce the effects of light pollution, thus increasing the popularity of astrophotography in urban areas.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

• North America holds the largest market share of in 2020 by volume, due to the presence of the largest space organization NASA and other astronomical research institutions. The region will witness a growth of 7.8%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Request Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1216

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Astronomical Telescope Market on the basis of equipment, product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Refracting Telescope

• Reflector Telescope

• Catadioptric Telescope

Equipment Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Eyepieces

• Tripods

• Cameras

• Mount

• Lenses

• Focal Reducers

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Amateur astronomy (Entry-level telescope)

• Professional Research (Advanced astronomical telescope)

• Others (Intermediate level)

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1216

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o South-east Asia

• Rest of the World

Access Report Details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/astronomical-telescope-market

Key Questions Answered:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Astronomical Telescope market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Astronomical Telescope market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse More Reports:

Bluetooth Speakers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bluetooth-speakers-market

Chromebooks Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chromebooks-market

Maternity Innerwear Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/maternity-innerwear-market

Athleisure Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/athleisure-market

Radiation Cap Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/radiation-cap-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

